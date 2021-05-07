'The last hurrah': Hammond public schools, including three facing closure, to meet in tournament

HAMMOND — Longtime summer and high school coach Dave Sutkowski remembers the glory days of Hammond baseball and is looking forward to a little blast of nostalgia on Saturday.
"This is kind of the last hurrah," Sutkowski said of the Last Inning Tournament put together by acting Morton athletic director Ryan Sosnowski. "It's a great idea. This is the last time the Hammond schools are going to have a chance to play each other."
The four-team tourney at Dowling Park gets started with Clark and Gavit playing at 10 a.m. Hammond and Morton follow at noon. The consolation game is set for 2:30 p.m. and the championship at 4:30. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students, with masks required in the stadium. All games will be streamed live at Facebook.com/Regionsports and Regionsports.com.
Sosnowski came up with the idea as a way to honor both the schools and their baseball legacy. Clark, Gavit and Hammond are closing at the end of the school year; in the fall, there will be two public high schools in the city: Morton and the new Hammond Central, which is being built next door to Hammond.
Sosnowski took the idea to a couple of Hammond baseball veterans in Sutkowski and Pat Montalbano. They loved it.
Sutkowski coached at Gavit, Hammond and Morton and has run the highly successful Chiefs summer team since its inception more than 30 years ago. "I don't think people realize some of the history behind Hammond baseball," Sutkowski said. "It was quite a rivalry."
For one day at least, Sosnowski wants to make it that again. Lansing Sport Shop has donated medals for the winning team and T-shirts for all the players, along with extra ones that the individual schools can sell. Several Hammond businesses have donated food.
Mindful of the pandemic lockdown that sidelined baseball and other spring sports in 2020, Sosnowski wanted to make sure they had something special for this year.
"Our kids didn't get a season (last year)," he said. "I wanted to do something to get them out there with a crowd. I really wanted to get the community out there to support the kids and I wanted to do the four schools justice."