'The last hurrah': Hammond public schools, including three facing closure, to meet in tournament

HAMMOND — Longtime summer and high school coach Dave Sutkowski remembers the glory days of Hammond baseball and is looking forward to a little blast of nostalgia on Saturday.

"This is kind of the last hurrah," Sutkowski said of the Last Inning Tournament put together by acting Morton athletic director Ryan Sosnowski. "It's a great idea. This is the last time the Hammond schools are going to have a chance to play each other."

The four-team tourney at Dowling Park gets started with Clark and Gavit playing at 10 a.m. Hammond and Morton follow at noon. The consolation game is set for 2:30 p.m. and the championship at 4:30. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students, with masks required in the stadium. All games will be streamed live at Facebook.com/Regionsports and Regionsports.com.

Sosnowski came up with the idea as a way to honor both the schools and their baseball legacy. Clark, Gavit and Hammond are closing at the end of the school year; in the fall, there will be two public high schools in the city: Morton and the new Hammond Central, which is being built next door to Hammond.

Sosnowski took the idea to a couple of Hammond baseball veterans in Sutkowski and Pat Montalbano. They loved it.