The Last Inning provides a backdrop for Hammond baseball memories

“I wish I could have stayed longer,” Howard said. “It was exciting to watch, and it was fun for everyone to get together for one last hurrah for the four Hammond schools before we become two.”

Sosnowski said the day was “everything I dreamed of and more."

“When I came here today, I said I was going to judge the success of the tournament by the kids,” Sosnowski said. “Talking to the kids, they’re telling me thank you.”

Clark center fielder Amado Alonso was among those expressing gratitude. Then again, he had reason to be in a good mood. He crushed an inside-the-park home run to the gap in left-center, singled and drove in four runs in the Pioneers’ opener.

“Right off the jump, I knew I was going to be able get an inside-the-parker,” Alonso said. “I knew it was going to keep rolling. The turf field, the ball just keeps going. Unless he stops it, it’s just going to keep going and so am I.”

His mother, visiting his sister in Atlanta for Mother’s Day, wasn’t there to see it, but a friend captured him running the bases to glory on an iPhone video and sent it to her.

Alonso’s a senior, so the consolidation won’t directly impact him, but he has an opinion on it.