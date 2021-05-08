The Last Inning provides a backdrop for Hammond baseball memories

HAMMOND — The idea of gathering the city of Hammond’s four traditional high schools for a four-game, one-day baseball tournament on the same field came with a now-or-never deadline.
What started as the brainchild of one-year Morton athletic director Ryan Sosnowski and was planned and executed by him and Governors baseball coach Scott Lush took place Saturday at Dowling Park’s Laborers’ Local 41 Field.
Morton shut out Clark 6-0 in the title game of the first and last “School City of Hammond Baseball Tournament: The Last Inning,” concluding a day that nodded both to the city’s four-high school's past and its two-high school future. In the openers, Clark defeated Gavit, 12-5, and the Governors scored a 14-0, mercy-rule shortened victory vs. Hammond.
Hammond, Clark and Gavit are in their final school years. Clark students will join Hammond students and roughly 15% of Gavit's students to form newly built Hammond Central next year, according to estimates. Morton will welcome an estimated 85% of Gavit's students.
Former Clark and Central Michigan standout left-hander Trent Howard, who spent three years in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, is now a Portage police officer assigned to Portage High and an assistant baseball coach at Wheeler. He stopped by early in the day before leaving to scout a game for the Bearcats.
“I wish I could have stayed longer,” Howard said. “It was exciting to watch, and it was fun for everyone to get together for one last hurrah for the four Hammond schools before we become two.”
Sosnowski said the day was “everything I dreamed of and more."
“When I came here today, I said I was going to judge the success of the tournament by the kids,” Sosnowski said. “Talking to the kids, they’re telling me thank you.”
Clark center fielder Amado Alonso was among those expressing gratitude. Then again, he had reason to be in a good mood. He crushed an inside-the-park home run to the gap in left-center, singled and drove in four runs in the Pioneers’ opener.
“Right off the jump, I knew I was going to be able get an inside-the-parker,” Alonso said. “I knew it was going to keep rolling. The turf field, the ball just keeps going. Unless he stops it, it’s just going to keep going and so am I.”
His mother, visiting his sister in Atlanta for Mother’s Day, wasn’t there to see it, but a friend captured him running the bases to glory on an iPhone video and sent it to her.
Alonso’s a senior, so the consolidation won’t directly impact him, but he has an opinion on it.
“I think it will be a good thing for the city, bringing all the kids together, being able to compete at a higher level in all sports,” Alonso said.
The tournament made many on the scene wonder why somebody didn’t think of the idea earlier.
“I think it’s great,” Clark coach Justin Ochall said. “I think we should have done this years ago with all the Hammond teams. This is a good tournament to have with all the teams with schools in their last year in existence.”
Merchandise tents from the four schools were set up on the grounds near foul territory. Alumni purchased old uniforms and T-shirts from their former schools, maybe even some from their new schools.
“We’ve got all these uniforms sitting in there from the 1970s and ’80s and ’90s, and I thought well why don’t we get it out there and sell it to the people, ‘Hey, why don’t you come get your old high school uniform and put it up in your man cave.' I have mine in my man cave,” said Scott Lush, in his 23rd year as Morton baseball coach. “I thought it was a good idea and it brings a little funds to the program.”
There were years during Lush’s time at Morton, which he hopes and has reason to believe will continue when he hears word on how his re-application for his job turns out, there were as many as 50 players in the program, which included freshman and junior varsity teams.
Two years ago, he said there were about 30. This season, one year after COVID-19 wiped out spring sports?
“I had a total of 15 kids come out,” Lush said. “Some kids graduated early and I had a couple of freshmen come out but they quit because they were overmatched. They were freshmen playing on varsity. They had a hard time catching the ball. They had a hard time seeing the ball because it’s so fast, which I understand. No JV team. Not just us, a lot of teams in the area.”
That includes all four Hammond schools.
“The consolidation is well-timed,” Lush said.
Morton already is a Class 4A school. The other three schools were in 3A, but the returning athletes will step up to 4A, where Hammond Central will compete. The Great Lakes Athletic Conference shrinks from six teams to four.
Howard wasn’t the only big name with a connection to Hammond baseball who stopped by to catch some of the action. Dave Sutkowski, who as head of the Hammond Chiefs baseball organization coached three players who reached Major League Baseball (Cesar Carrillo, Sean Manaea and Mike Brosseau), made an appearance, as did former Clark coach Pat Montalbano.
The day was as much about Hammond’s tomorrow as it was about its yesterday.
“The athletic programs will be enhanced because now you’re talking more competition,” Sosnowski said. “Instead of having everyone on the team, there is going to be an opportunity for cuts, there is going to be an opportunity for more depth.”
That, in turn, will trickle down to youth baseball, Howard said.
“This could allow for JV and hopefully even freshman teams to give more opportunity to players,” Howard said. “The players will get a better chance to develop, will feel better about themselves, and their younger siblings will see that and want to play baseball.”
On the down side, the consolidation means fewer jobs for coaches and administrators.
Clark athletic director Chris Moore will fill the same role at Hammond Central, and Sean Kinsey, former Morton football coach and current dean of students at Hammond, will become Morton’s AD.
Sosnowski will be teaching Physical Education at Lincoln Elementary, no doubt taking pride in knowing he played a key role in planning a big day in Hammond high school baseball history, one that kicked off with Mayor Thomas McDermott throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.