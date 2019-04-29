For 2019-20, 2020-21 school years
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Sectional 1
E.C. Central, West Side, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Merrillville, Munster
Sectional 2
Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lowell, Portage Valparaiso
Sectional 3
LaPorte, Culver Academies, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley
Class 3A
Sectional 17
Calumet, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, Lighthouse
Sectional 18
Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Knox, New Prairie, River Forest, Wheeler
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean, Bowman, Roosevelt, Bishop Noll, Lake Station, Marquette Catholic, Whiting
Sectional 34
Boone Grove, Hebron, LaVille, North Judson, S.B. Career Academy, South Central, Westville
Class 1A
Sectional 49
21st Century, Covenant Christian, Hammond Academy, Kouts, Morgan Township, Washington Township
Sectional 50
Argos, Culver Community, LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis, Triton, West Central
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Sectional 1
E.C. Central, West Side, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Merrillville, Munster
Sectional 2
Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lowell, Portage, Valparaiso
Sectional 3
LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley
Class 3A
Sectional 17
Calumet, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, Lighthouse
Sectional 18
Culver Academies, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Knox, River Forest, Wheeler
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean, Bowman, Roosevelt, Bishop Noll, Lake Station, Marquette Catholic, Whiting
Sectional 34
Boone Grove, Hebron, North Judson, North Newton, Rensselaer Central, South Central, Westville, Winamac
Class 1A
Sectional 49
21st Century, Covenant Christian, Hammond Academy, Kouts, Morgan Township, Washington Township
Sectional 50
Argos, Culver Community, LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis, Triton, West Central
FOOTBALL
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Crown Point, Lake Central, Merrillville, Lafayette Jefferson (2019)
Sectional 2
Chesterton, Penn, Portage, Valparaiso (2019)
Chesterton, Penn, Portage, Elkhart (2020)
Class 5A
Sectional 9
LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Munster, South Bend Adams (2019)
LaPorte, Michigan City, Munster, Valparaiso (2020)
Class 4A
Sectioannl 17
E.C. Central, West Side, Griffith, Gavit, Morton, Highland, Hobart
Sectional 18
Culver Academies, Kankakee Valley, Logansport, New Prairie, Plymouth, South Bend Clay, South Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Benton Central, Calumet, Hammond, Clark, Hanover Central, Knox, River Forest, Twin Lakes
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean, Boone Grove, Bowman, Bishop Noll, North Newton, Rensselaer Central, Wheeler, Whiting
Sectional 41
Culver Community, Roosevelt, Lake Station, South Newton, South Central, North Judson, West Central, Winamac
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A
Sectional 1
E.C. Central, Bishop Noll, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster
Sectional 2
Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso
Sectional 3
LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley
Class 2A
Sectional 17
Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, River Forest, Wheeler
Sectional 18
Benton Central, Boone Grove, Rensselear Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette
Class 1A
Sectional 33
Andrean, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Hammond Academy, Kouts
Sectional 34
LaVille, Marquette Catholic, Morgan Township, Oreogn-Davis, Washington Township, Westville
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A
Sectional 1
Crown Point, E.C. Central, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Munster
Sectional 2
Chesterton, Hobart, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso
Sectional 3
LaPorte, Mishawaka, South Bend Adams, Sound Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph
Class 2A
Sectional 17
Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, River Forest, Wheeler
Sectional 18
Benton Central, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette
Class 1A
Sectional 33
Andrean, Boone Grove, Bishop Noll, Hebron, Rensselaer Central
Sectional 34
Covenant Christian, Kouts, Marquette Catholic, Morgan Township, Washington Township, Westville
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Sectional 1
West Side, E.C. Central, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Merrillville, Munster
Sectional 2
Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lowell, Portage, Valparaiso
Sectional 3
LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley
Class 3A
Sectional 17
Calumet, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, Lighthouse
Sectional 18
Culver Acadmies, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Knox, River Forest, Wheeler
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean, Bowman, Roosevelt, Bishop Noll. Lake Station, Whiting
Sectional 34
Boone Grove, Hebron, North Judson, North Newton, Rensselaer Cnetral, Winamac
Sectional 35
Bremen, LaVille, Rochester, South Bend Career Academy, South Central, Westville
Class 1A
Sectional 49
21st Century, Covenant Christian, Hammond Academy, Kouts, Marquette Catholic, Morgan Townhsip, Washington Township
Sectional 50
Argos, Culver Community, LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis, Triton, West Central