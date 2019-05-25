Baseball: Class 4A Sectional final, Portage at Crown Point, 11 a.m. Monday
Both teams have pulled out nail-biting wins in sectional play. Crown Point, The Times' No. 2-ranked team, beat Chesterton 2-1 in 10 innings in the first round. In the semifinals, No. 10 Portage scored in the top of the first inning and held on for a 1-0 win over Hobart.
Softball: Class 4A Regional, Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Duneland Athletic Conference foes Crown Point (27-4) and Chesterton (14-6-1) played two hard-fought games during the regular season. The Times No. 2 Bulldogs prevailed both times, winning 6-4 in extra innings and 3-2. The Trojans are ranked No. 4.
Girls tennis: State quarterfinals, Munster vs. Park Tudor at Center Grove, 2 p.m. Friday
Led by the Tallamraju sisters — freshman Sanjana at No. 1 singles and junior Shalini at No. 2 singles — No. 4-ranked Munster cruised to a 4-1 win over Plymouth in Saturday's semistate match. The Tallamrajus each won 6-0, 6-0.
Boys track & field: State finals, 2 p.m. Friday in Bloomington
Based on the performance list, Region athletes are among the favorites in both the 400-meter dash and the 800. In the 400, Valparaiso sophomore Brett Otterbacher (48.15 seconds) and Crown Point senior Matthew Hanlon (48.17) are the top two seeds. In the 800, Lowell's Dustin Hudak (1:52.88) and Gabriel Sanchez (1:53.33), are seeded second and third. Hudak is a senior and Sanhez is a junior.
Girls track & field: State finals, 2 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington
Keep an eye on Lake Central sophomore long jumper LaTreasure Johnson. She is seeded second after she leaped 18-3.5 at the Portage Regional. Warren Central senior Prommyse Hoosier (18-6) is the top seed. Andrean senior Jordenne Hudson is another top-three seed. She is seeded third in the 100-meter hurdles (14.91 seconds).