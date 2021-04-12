Thomas Smith returns to Lighthouse, takes over as boys basketball coach

Smith was the head coach at Lighthouse for one game during the 2011-12 season and coached two full seasons from 2012-14. He posted a 22-18 record during that span.

"I actually started on that coaching staff in 2010-11, but there's no record of us playing because (Lighthouse) wasn't a part of the IHSAA yet," Smith said. "The next year is when we finally got in, so that's when everything became official."

Smith then headed the girls program for four seasons starting in 2014-15. He guided the Lions to three straight Class 3A sectional titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017 alongside his daughter, Daija, who was a star forward on the team.

From there, Smith went on to become the girls coach at Bowman. He led the program during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, finishing with an 18-28 record.

"He's someone that's been around," Sandlin said. "He has a good reputation with kids in the area, and he's a good X's and O's guy. ... He got the itch to head coach again and understands the charter school side of things. Plus, he's a Gary resident and is someone who we think can help build a winning program and get us back on track."