Thomas Smith returns to Lighthouse, takes over as boys basketball coach

GARY — Thomas Smith is back where he started.
The 1992 Horace Mann grad confirmed Monday that he is the new Lighthouse boys basketball coach, replacing interim coach Kendall Nichols. Nichols was originally an assistant coach this season but took over the program for the last four games after former head coach Nick Moore was fired following an incident in which he threw a chair on the court during a game at Bowman, his alma mater, on Jan. 29.
"I thought I was done with basketball, but then this whole thing at Lighthouse happened and something told me, 'I need to go back to that school,'" said Smith, who is also a Gary firefighter. "So I called AD (Lawrence) Sandlin and said, 'If you all are looking to fill that position, I want to put my name in the hat.'"
Smith was the head coach at Lighthouse for one game during the 2011-12 season and coached two full seasons from 2012-14. He posted a 22-18 record during that span.
"I actually started on that coaching staff in 2010-11, but there's no record of us playing because (Lighthouse) wasn't a part of the IHSAA yet," Smith said. "The next year is when we finally got in, so that's when everything became official."
Smith then headed the girls program for four seasons starting in 2014-15. He guided the Lions to three straight Class 3A sectional titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017 alongside his daughter, Daija, who was a star forward on the team.
From there, Smith went on to become the girls coach at Bowman. He led the program during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, finishing with an 18-28 record.
"He's someone that's been around," Sandlin said. "He has a good reputation with kids in the area, and he's a good X's and O's guy. ... He got the itch to head coach again and understands the charter school side of things. Plus, he's a Gary resident and is someone who we think can help build a winning program and get us back on track."
Smith said he looks forward to leading the Lighthouse boys basketball program, which has never won a sectional championship. The Lions will return all of their players next season, according to Smith, headlined by guards Davarius Stewart and Shamar Mays, who will both be seniors.
Lighthouse finished 6-13 this season.
"Only one kid (Mays) knows me, and to everybody else right now I'm just a name without a face," Smith said. "I just need these kids to buy in to what I'm trying to do, and hopefully we can win more games next year. I definitely think we have enough talent."