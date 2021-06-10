Three familiar faces qualify for state golf finals

“We’ve all been playing golf for a long time, so we all know how to grind out rounds,” Filter said. “It was fun to all shoot the same score, knowing how different we play.”

The longest driver of the golf ball among the three: “Ooh, it might be Tommy on a good day. I think Tommy gets us both," Filter said.

The best putter: “Ooh, I don’t know. It’s probably me or Aidan. Aidan might beat me on that one, but I think it’s pretty close," Filter said.

The best chipper: “Ooh, I don’t know, that’s close. I’m going to have to give that one to myself," Filer said.

Filter and Gutierrez both said it was far from their best ball-striking day, but it was Philpot who had the wildest ride.

“This was definitely an adventurous one, for sure,” said Philpot, who saved par on No. 4 by chipping in and had four birdies, three on the back side. "I’m not mad at the way I played. I felt every birdie I made was just as deserved as the bogeys I made.”

Had he missed making it about a stroke, Philpot wouldn’t have had a tough time pointing to the hole that cost him a memorable trip.