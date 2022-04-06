Three Region players make Junior All Star squad

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Region basketball players make Junior All Star team: Valparaiso’s Mason Jones, Munster’s Brandon Trilli, and 21st Century’s Ashton Williamson were selected for the 2022 Indiana Boys Junior All Star team on Wednesday. They all find themselves designated in the ‘Blue Group’ of the team, meaning they'll suit up for one of the team's two games.

Chesterton’s Marc Urban will coach the squad. This past season, Urban led the Chesterton boys program to a 29-1 record and a 4A state championship appearance.

The ‘Blue Group’ will take the floor with the Junior All Stars on June 8 against the Indiana Senior All Stars at a place and time to be announced.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame to host Tennessee State in 2023: The game marks the first time in its history that Notre Dame football will face off with a Historically Black College or University. The matchup serves as the home opener for the Fighting Irish that season. Tigers coach Eddie George is credited in part with the vision for bringing the HBCU's program to South Bend. The tilt will be nationally televised on NBC.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valparaiso adds transfer: Head coach Mary Evans announced that Oakland guard Olivia Sims is transferring to the Beacons, joining the program for the 2022-23 season. Sims averaged 5.4 points per game and shot 46.9% from 3-point range as a freshman a season ago.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Czerwonka named MVC Player of the Week: After going 2-0 on the weekend, the Missouri Valley Conference named Valparaiso senior Claire Czerwonka its Singles Player of the Week. The fifth-year senior celebrated her senior day with her fourth-straight singles victory. The award marks the 12th time Czerwonka has taken home player of the week honors in the MVC.

