Local High Schools

Boys Golf

Richards at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, noon

Lowell at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

Merrillville, Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

Knox at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Andrean at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Clark at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 5:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Clay, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Michigan City at highland, 4:15 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Portage, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Marquette Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at South Newton, 6 p.m.

Gavit at Highland, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Mishawaka (John Young Middle School), 6:30 p.m.

Lighthouse at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at North White, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

Local Colleges

Men's Soccer

Western Michigan at Valparaiso, 11 a.m. (exhibition)

