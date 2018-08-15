Local High Schools
Boys Golf
Richards at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, noon
Lowell at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
Merrillville, Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 4 p.m.
Knox at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Andrean at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Clark at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 5:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Clay, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Michigan City at highland, 4:15 p.m.
Hobart at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Portage, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Marquette Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at South Newton, 6 p.m.
Gavit at Highland, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Mishawaka (John Young Middle School), 6:30 p.m.
Lighthouse at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at North White, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.
Local Colleges
Men's Soccer
Western Michigan at Valparaiso, 11 a.m. (exhibition)