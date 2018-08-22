Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Boys Cross Country

Gavit, Lowell at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Gavit, Lowell at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

T.F. South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Calumet at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Crown Point, Portage at Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Lake Central, Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Cornerstone at Calumet Christian, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Clark at Kouts, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6 p.m.

Washington at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Windy City Classic at Reavis, TBA

Girls Soccer

Cornerstone at Calumet Christian, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 5:30 p.m.

West Lafayette at Kankakee Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette Catholic, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at E.C. Central, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Highland, 7 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Andrean at Highland, 4 p.m.

Michigan City at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.

Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:15 pm

Calumet at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

T.F. North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

T.F. North at Reavis, 5:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Argo, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 6 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kouts, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

West Side at Westville, 7 p.m.

