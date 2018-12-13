Former Chesterton softball coach LouAnn Hopson will be honored at halftime of Friday night's girls basketball game between Chesterton and Valparaiso.
Hopson retired at the end of last season. She started the Trojans' softball program in 1984 and had been its lone head coach.
Hopson was elected to the Indiana High School Softball Hall of Fame in 2010. She finished her career at 577-312. The Trojans finished second in Class 4A in 2006. Chesterton won four Duneland Athletic Conference titles, 10 sectional crowns, two regionals and a semistate.
She also coached at the Indiana All-Star game three times, was a two-time National Federation of High School's State and Regional Coach of the Year and the Indiana State Coach of the Year in 2006.
Boys swimming
Hobart 96, Morton 48: Daniel Leonard and Jeydan Fifer each won two individual events to lead the Brickies.
Leonard won diving (173.8 points) and the 500-yard freestyle (6 minutes, 37.9) seconds, while Fifer won the 50 free (27.02) and the 200 free (2:28.76).
Portage 93, Kankakee Valley 72: Crispin Flores won the 200 free (2:02.00) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.34) to lead the Indians over the Kougars.
KV's Bryce Brodner set personal records in wins in the 50 free (24.97) and 100 free (56.03).
Girls swimming
Hobart 110, Morton 40: Paige Solivais won the 50 free (29.23) and the 200 free (2:23.32) to lead the Brickies over the Governors.
Portage 120, Kankakee Valley 60: Avery Johnston won the 200 individual medley (2:24.89) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.01) to lead the Indians over the Kougars.
Baseball
Portage High School to hold baseball camp: Portage High School will hold a baseball camp for Kindergarten through fourth grade from 8 to 9:25 a.m. and for fifth through eighth grade from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Enter the school through Door E. Cost is $60 per camper and each additional camper from same family is $40. Registration forms are available at Portage schools and Blythe's Sporting Goods. Walk-ins are accepted on the first day of sign-ups. For details, email coach Dixon at rdixon3434@gmail.com
Bishop Noll to hold winter camp: Bishop Noll's baseball program will hold a winter skills camp from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at the school. The camp is open to students in grades five to eight. Students will have a hands on training experience with coaches and players. For details, go to bishopnollathletics.or or call 219-932-9058.
Lake Central to hold baseball camps: Lake Central will hold baseball camps for students in grades 1 through 8 Feb. 2, 9 and March 2. Instruction will be provided by the Lake Central High School coaching staff and players. Classes will be limited to 60 per session. Cost for grades 3 through to 8 is $45 per person ($25 for each additional family member) and $25 per person for grades 1 and 2 ($15 for addition family member). Deadline is Jan. 25. On Feb. 2, grades 6-8 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 3-5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On Feb. 9. grades 3-5 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 6-8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On March 2, grades 1 and 2 meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.lakecentralcamps.com.