Kate Caracci won the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 9.95 seconds) and the 200 freestyle (2:07.43) and teammate Katie Sears won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.4) and the 50 free (27.15) on Thursday, leading Chesterton to a 120-59 girls swimming win over Wheeler.
The Bearcats' Tessa Haldeman won diving with 135.7 points.
Kankakee Valley 70, North Judson 41: Maggie Hufnagel and Racquel Pribyl each won two individual events for the Kougars.
Hufnagel won the 200 free (2:26.34) and the 100 back (1:16.05). Pribyl won the 50 free (28.86) and the 100 free (1:05.18).
Boys swimming
Chesterton 118, Wheeler 57: The Trojans' Danny Vear and Cormac Fallon each won two individual events.
Vear won the 100 free (52.59) and 100 back (1:03.01). Fallon won the 200 free (1:54.43) and the 500 free (5:067.59).
Sonny Vitello won the 100 butterfly (59.87) and the 50 free (23.49) for the Bearcats.
Kankakee Valley 70, South Newton 20: Bryce Brodner won the 50 and 100 free, while teammate Bryce Martin won the 100 back and 500 free to lead the Kougars.
Griffith 83, Gavit 46: Thomas Taylor and Richard Damron each won two individual events to lead the Panthers past the Gladiators.
Taylor won the 100 breaststroke (1:21.66) and the 50 free (26.37), while Damron won the 200 free (1:58.74) and the 100 fly (58.57).
Boys basketball
Lowell 66, Gavit 49: Sophomore 6-foot-6 guard Christopher Mantis scored a career high 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting and added 10 rebounds for the Times No. 10
Red Devils (2-0).
Adam Edwards added 15 points, while Dustin Hudak had 11 points and four assists.