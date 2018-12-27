Times No. 1 Crown Point continued its undefeated girls basketball season Thursday in a 67-21 win over North White in the first round of the Twin Lakes Tournament.
Freshman guard Jessica Carrothers led the way. She scored a game-high 21 points, while sophomore guard Alyna Santiago was Crown Point's second-leading scorer with 12 points.
North White had issues with the Bulldogs' signature full-court press throughout the entire game. The Vikings recorded just six made field goals and didn't score until the second quarter.
Hebron 56, Whiting 31: Junior Haley Rokosz scored a game-high 14 points in the Hawks’ 25-point win over the Oilers in the first round of the Hanover Central Tournament. Seniors Katlyn Cherry and Allison Hano were the only other Hebron players to score in double figures. Cherry scored 12 points, while Hano chipped in with 10.
Senior Emily Balcazar led Whiting with 10 points, but the Oilers only managed 10 made field goals for the entire game.
Lake Station 78, 21st Century 20: Sophomore point guard Taylor Austin exploded for a game-high 31 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Eagles. She was one of four Lake Station players to score in double figures in the 58-point victory.
The Eagles held the Cougars to just nine made field goals and only one free throw attempt. Lake Station has now won four of its last five games.
Oregon-Davis 68, Morgan Twp. 61: Junior Sahara Bee scored a team-high 22 points, but it wasn't enough to lead the Cherokees to a victory over the Bobcats.
Sophomore Grace Good recorded 11 points and knocked down a 3-pointer. And even though Morgan Township made two more field goals than Oregon-Davis, the Bobcats outscored the Cherokees by 12 at the free-throw line to come away with the win.
Valparaiso 71, Twin Lakes 33: Maddie Molnar had 11 points as the Vikings routed the hosts. Jessica Gast added 10 points.
Boys basketball
Marshall 62, Michigan City 48: The Wolves lost their second consecutive game of the Big Dipper Tournament. Senior Rayshaun Hayward scored a team-high 21 points and snagged eight rebounds, but and he was the only Michigan City player to reach double figures in scoring.
Marshall limited the Wolves to their second-lowest scoring output of the season, including a 12-of-23 performance from the charity stripe.
Victory Christian 75, Lakeland Christian 40: Tyler Schmidt had a team-high 21 points in the Lions' pool play opener at the Lakeland Christian Cougar Classic.
Lincoln Thomae added 18 points.
Victory Christian 93, Granger Christian 18: Tyler Schmidt had a game-high 22 points to lead the Lions (12-2) to a win in their second game of pool play.
Lincoln Thomae added 18 points, while Ethan Ogorek had 11.
Covenant Christian 63, Trinity (South Bend) 41: Ben Lins had 29 points to lead the Knights at the Cougar Classic. Gavin Heerema added 20 points, while Cade Walstra had 10.
The Knights also defeated Clinton Christian 75-66.
Covenant Christian and Victory Christian Academy meet for the championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Grace College.