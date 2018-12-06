Tiara Jackson had 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals Thursday to lead E.C. Central over Highland 37-27 in girls basketball action.
Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points and four assists for the Cardinals (6-4).
Boys swimming
Chesterton 142, Bishop Noll 17: Tony Feller won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 16.73 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.04) to lead the Trojans over the Warriors.
Lowell 110, Wheeler 66: Dylan Weller won the 200 IM (2:22.62) and 500 free (5:26.93) to lead the Red Devils over the Bearcats.
Wheeler's Sonny Vitello won the 50 free (23.83) and 100 fly (1:00.42).
Girls swimming
Chesterton 105, Bishop Noll 41: Bella Nash, Kate Caracci and Hannah Bennett each won two individual events to lead the Trojans over the Warriors.
Nash won the 200 freestyle (2:16.45) and 100 free (1:01.62). Caracci won the 200 free (2:27.43) and the 500 free (5:36.44). Bennett won the 100 butterfly (1:04.09) and the 100 back (1:08.09).
Lowell 111, Wheeler 67: Morgan Blank and Anabel Stein each won an individual event and were a part of two winning relays to lead the Red Devils over the Bearcats.
Blank won the 100 fly (1:09.87) and swam on the winning 400 free relay (4:18.29). Stein won the 200 IM (2:28.36) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:13.64). Blank and Stein combined to help Lowell win the 200 free relay (1:55.03).
For Wheeler, Emily Gaylord won the 200 free (2:39.38), Bailey Faribairn won the 100 back (1:14.94) and Laura Wong won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.45).
Football
Annual Mustang Toy Roundup runs through Dec. 12: The Mustang Toy Roundup will run through Dec. 12.
For over 35 consecutive years, the players of the Munster football teams and Munster High School clubs and groups have decided to help as many children as possible during the holiday season. Interested parties can send a new unwrapped toy valued at $10.00 or more. Those of you that would rather have a player or student shop for you may send a check made out to Mustang Football —Toys and send it to: Jason Grunewald or Leroy Marsh at Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster, Indiana, 46321.
Toys can also be given to a Munster football player or coach or dropped off at the Munster High School Athletic Office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All toys must be collected no later than Dec. 12 so that we may distribute the toys to the children.