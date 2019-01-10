Taiyanna Jackson had 30 points and 13 rebounds Thursday to lead E.C. Central to a 53-41 upset win over Times No. 3 Bishop Noll in girls basketball action.
Tiara Jackson added 12 points for the Cardinals (8-7).
Hebron 62, Westville 39: Katlyn Cherry had a game-high 17 points to lead the No. 9 Hawks over the Blackhawks in Porter County Conference play.
Lake Station 68, Washington Township 51: Taylor Austin had a game-high 34 points to lead the Eagles past the Senators.
Olivia Klinger had 28 for Washington Township.
Marquette Catholic 45, North Judson 43: Sophia Nolan had 18 points to lead the No. 1 Blazers over the Bluejays.
Emma Nolan added 12 points.
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 110.025, Michigan City 83.123: Whitney McKeon won four total events, including all-around to lead the Vikings over the Wolves in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
McKeon won all-around with a 36.85. She also had firsts on vault (9.375), bars (9.6) and floor (9.55).
Teammates Jade Verschure and Meagan Waganblast tied for first on team (9.1).
Merrillville 104.3, Hobart 92.6, Lowell 80.55: Briana Thomas won three total events to lead the Pirates to the triangular win.
Thomas won all-around (35.4), vault (8.8) and bars (9.1).
Teammate Cheyenne Roberts won beam (9.15) and Kailey Terpstra won floor (9.05).
Boys Swimming
Lowell 155, Morton 82, South Newton 25: The Red Devils won nine events to win the triangular.
Donovan Lee won the 200-yard nindividual medley (2 minutes, 28.33 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.5) for the Governors.
Valparaiso 126, Highland 53: The Vikings won nine events to win the dual.
Ethan Churilla won the 50 free (21.64) and 100 free (48.72) for the Trojans.
Girls swimming
Lowell 169, Morgno 38, South Newton 38: Heather Karm won the 200 IM (2:30.47) and the 100 free (1:00.78) to lead the Red Devils to victory in the triangular.
Lowell won every event.