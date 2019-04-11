Times No. 7 Hobart rallied for three seventh-inning runs to defeat No. 4 Griffith 7-6 on Thursday in prep baseball action.
Tyler Schultz was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Brickies. Ryan Earp added a double and RBI.
Kyle Iwinski had a solo home run for the Panthers.
Victory Christian 11, Clinton Christian 1: Mason Theriault was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Lions (5-0).
JP Vershay was 4 for 4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Andy Schrock was 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Jackson Taylor went five innings with six strikeouts.
Whiting 8, Clark 0: Nick Semancik was 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Oilers past the Pioneers.
Aidan Plemons had a double and two runs scored. Joel Torres was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Derrick Bradley picked up the win, striking out four in six innings.
Girls Tennis
Calumet 5 Lake Station 0: Samantha Stull won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead the Warriors (4-0) over the Eagles in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Highland 5, Hammond 0: Megan Szymanski won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Trojans past the Wildcats.
Audrey Zoeteman and Maegan Shaw won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Lake Central 5, Hanover Central 0: Belle Watts won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead the Indians (3-0) over the Wildcats (0-2).
Leah Palkon won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Danica Mileusnic and Libby Toweson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Andrean 5, Morton 0: Lilli Greiner and Jillian Moynihan won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to lead the 59ers past the Governors.