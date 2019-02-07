Portage swept all-around Thursday en route to a victory in a gymnastics meet involving five teams.
The No. 4-ranked Indians topped the field with 109.95 points. Hobart was second with 96.08 points. Host Lowell was third (82.5).
Bobbie Russell won all-around (37.05) and and tied for second on vault (9.1) with teammate Sydney Ruiz, who finished second in all-around (36.55). Michaella Drake tied for first on bars (9.6), won floor (9.35) and was third in all-round (36.25).
South Central's Makenna King won vault (9.75), beam (9.4) and tied Drake for first on bars (9.6).
Washington Township's Ashley Kennedy was second on beam (9.3).
Boys basketball
Kouts 75, Morgan Township 67: Cole Wireman scored a team-high 22 points to lead the Mustangs (17-1, 5-1) over the Cherokees (11-5, 3-1) in Porter County Conference play.
Zac Nomanson and Cale Wireman each added 18 points, while Anthony Norman a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Trevor Braden had a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds for Morgan Township. Cody Maxwell added 22.
E.C. Central 64, Lowell 45: Rodney Clemmons had a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cardinals (8-9) over the Red Devils.
Teammate Louis Williams added 14 points and eight assists for E.C. Central.
News and notes
LaPorte hall of fame ceremony to take place Feb. 22: Bill Shuta, Mike Benjamin, Chris Yelich and Jack Bunce will be inducted into LaPorte High School's Norman J. Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 22.
The ceremony will take place in between the Munster-LaPorte junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games.
Shuta, a 1980 graduate, posted a career record of 36-8 with a 1.39 ERA in three seasons with the Slicers. He was the Duneland Athletic Conference MVP for baseball in 1979.
Benjamin, a 1974 grad, played three seasons for the Slicers, leading the basketball team in scoring his final two seasons. As a junior, he scored 27 points in a 77-74 upset win over No. 3-ranked Michigan City Elston. He finished his career with 773 points.
Yelich, a 1980 grad, played three years of varsity football. As a senior, he was switched from defensive line to fullback. He rushed for almost 1,000 yards in his last prep campaign. He helped a team that was 1-19 the last two years post a 6-4 mark.
Bunce was a three-sport athlete for the Slicers. He was voted the team’s best defensive back as a senior. He was third on the basketball team in scoring as a senior (169 points). In baseball, he was a pitcher and outfielder. He tossed a one-hitter against Elkhart.