Aaron Mullinax was named the new girls basketball coach at River Forest at Tuesday's River Forest Board of School Trustees meeting.
Mullinax is Ball State and Indiana University Northwest graduate and he will teach social studies at the high school.
Mullinax was a varsity assistant at both Lowell and Hanover Central.
Mullinax replaces Doug Nelson, who coached the Ingots last year.
Girls golf
Chesterton 206, Boone Grove 219: Madison Simms won medalist honors with a 48 as the Trojans defeated the Wolves at Lakes of the Four Seasons.
Football
Tickets available for LaPorte at New Prairie game: Tickets may be purchased in advance for the Slicers at New Prairie game at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 for $3 at LaPorte High School athletic department. Admission price at the game will be $5. No season passes from either school will be permitted for this contest.
News and notes
Slicer passes available at LaPorte High School: LaPorte's Athletic Department is now selling 2018-19 Slicer passes at the athletics office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pass allows admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and Invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. Passes may be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Seniors 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. A pass may be reloaded using a credit or debit card.