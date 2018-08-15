Serena Wagner, Maya Coady and Talyn Watkins each had six kills on Wednesday to lead Valparaiso to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over Bishop Noll.
Wagner added 14 assists, eight digs and two aces. Coady also had eight digs. Rachel Vendl had 16 digs and two aces. Madison Rodriguez added two aces.
Boone Grove 25-23-25-25, South Central 16-25-21-18: Sydney Dixon had 15 kills, three aces and two block kills to lead the Wolves (2-0, 1-0) to a Porter County Conference win over the Satellites.
Abby Foster added 11 kills for Boone. Olivia Hendzel added five kills, 16 assists and three aces. Kara Krause had three kills and five aces. Emma Hylek had 14 assists.
Boys tennis
Munster 4, Lake Central 1: Munster's double teams didn't drop a game to lead the Mustangs past the Indians in the season opener for both schools.
Frank Wolf and Zack Schmidt (No. 1) plus DJ Fesko and Kathir Venkat (No. 2) each won 6-0, 6-0.
Andrew Walsh picked up L.C.'s lone point with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.
Portage 5, Hobart 0: Bryce Kissinger won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Indians over the Brickies in the season opener for both schools.
Zander Marcotte (No. 3 singles) plus Evan Gerike and Bryan Garrison (No 1. doubles) each won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Boys soccer
Griffith 6, Hobart 0: Will Carroll scored four goals to lead the Panthers over the Brickies in Northwest Crossroads Conference play. Cameron Starks and Jonathon Vasilak also scored for Griffith.
Kevin Udave had nine saves for Hobart.
Girls soccer
Griffith 3, Boone Grove 0: Emily Vasilak, Jackie Bobos and Nina Stosic each scored a goal for the Panthers. Janice Oprisko added an assist, while Mackenzie Rooke preserved the shutout with five saves.
Football
1993 Hobart squad to be honored Sept. 7: The 1993 Hobart Brickies Class 4A state championship team will be honored at halftime of the Sept. 7 game at The Brickyard against E.C. Central.
Former players, coaches, cheerleaders, family members should report to the fieldhouse at 6 p.m. They will be recognized on the field during halftime of the game.
For more information call Tom Kerr (219) 942-8139 or the Hobart High School athletic department at (219) 942-8885.
Tickets available for LaPorte at New Prairie game: Tickets may be purchased in advance for the Slicers at New Prairie game at 7 p.m. Friday for $3 at LaPorte High School athletic department. Admission price at the game will be $5. No season passes from either school will be permitted for this contest.
News and notes
Slicer passes available at LaPorte High School: LaPorte's Athletic Department is now selling 2018-19 Slicer passes at the athletics office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pass allows admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and Invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. Passes may be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Seniors 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. A pass may be reloaded using a credit or debit card.