Times earns three APSE top-10 placements with a winner and runner-up
Times earns three APSE top-10 placements with a winner and runner-up

James Boyd won a category and photographer Kale Wilk placed second in another as The Times' sports staff earned three total top-10 placements in the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) 2020 awards.

Boyd, who recently announced he will cover Illinois for Lee Enterprises, won the Category B contest for Projects with his series: Open Dialogue. The four-part series gave coaches and athletes an opportunity to offer their life experiences in the wake of the George Floyd murder at the hands of police. Those stories included:

Wilk placed second in the Category B action photo contest, finishing runner-up to Bay Area News Group's Jose Carlos Fajardo. Wilk's photo of Lake Central's Jourie Wilson during the 100-meter backstroke during the IHSAA state finals.

Boyd also finished 10th in the Category B long feature contest. This story was about then-Victory Christian guard Luke Savage and his brother Ben, who were adopted from Ethiopia in 2008 after their parents died from HIV. The powerful story focused on their journey through adoption, adapting to a new culture and their strong belief in God.

The Times competed in Category B out of four category sizes based on subscriptions. This category competed against newspapers such as the Indianapolis Star, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Charlotte Observer, Detroit News and Las Vegas Review-Journal, among others.

WATCH NOW: Sports reporter James Boyd's memorable stories from 2020

Throughout an unprecedented year, I tried my best to write words that matter. Thank you all for reading.

