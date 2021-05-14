Times earns three APSE top-10 placements with a winner and runner-up

James Boyd won a category and photographer Kale Wilk placed second in another as The Times' sports staff earned three total top-10 placements in the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) 2020 awards.
Boyd, who recently announced he will cover Illinois for Lee Enterprises, won the Category B contest for Projects with his series: Open Dialogue. The four-part series gave coaches and athletes an opportunity to offer their life experiences in the wake of the George Floyd murder at the hands of police. Those stories included:
- Then-Calumet boys basketball coach Dominique Nelson questioning if black lives really mattered.
- Merrillville boys basketball coach Bo Patton sharing his experiences as a black man in America.
- Now-Lake Central football coach Rick Good supporting racial injustice protests as the son of a cop.
- Former Andrean and Goshen College guard Colin Flowers wanting justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Wilk placed second in the Category B action photo contest, finishing runner-up to Bay Area News Group's Jose Carlos Fajardo. Wilk's photo of Lake Central's Jourie Wilson during the 100-meter backstroke during the IHSAA state finals.
Boyd also finished 10th in the Category B long feature contest. This story was about then-Victory Christian guard Luke Savage and his brother Ben, who were adopted from Ethiopia in 2008 after their parents died from HIV. The powerful story focused on their journey through adoption, adapting to a new culture and their strong belief in God.
The Times competed in Category B out of four category sizes based on subscriptions. This category competed against newspapers such as the Indianapolis Star, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Charlotte Observer, Detroit News and Las Vegas Review-Journal, among others.
