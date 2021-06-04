Tommy Philpot, host Lake Central rule at the sectional

ST. JOHN — Swing easy, hit hard is just one of the many counterintuitive aspects of the unpredictable game of golf.

Another twisted reality on golf courses across the globe: The players least likely to be able to pull off outrageously great golf shots typically seem to be the ones most likely to try it.

And then there is Lake Central’s Tommy Philpot, who takes a more sensible approach.

“You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes,” Philpot said. “That’s how I like to think of golf.”

Philpot won a smart prize Friday, low medalist at the Lake Central Sectional at Palmira Golf and Country Club, by playing smart golf on his home course. He shot a 1-under 71, leading the Indians to a first-place finish with a 324.

Crown Point was second at 330 and Munster (338) was the third team to advance to the regional round at Sandy Pines on Thursday. The three players from non-advancing teams also advanced to the regional round as individuals: Hanover Central’s Cody Donovan shot a 74, Mark Sebben II of Andrean carded a 77 and Highland’s David Castellanos advanced with an 86.