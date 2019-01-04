Got a question for you.
What was the top sports story in Northwest Indiana this past year?
There were so many candidates, everything from a state title in gymnastics for Chesterton or a pretty good soccer season for the Region with Bishop Noll and Chesterton winning state boys championships and Wheeler's girls coming awfully close to doing the same.
But after serious thought, it came down to two top stories, one on the field and one off the field.
The on-the-field honors go to our baseball teams.
We got not one but two state titles this past season from Andrean and Boone Grove, featuring Times baseball coach of the year Pat Antone who won state in his first year as head man.
Baseball success didn't stop in the prep ranks. The Northwest Indiana Oilmen ran the table in the playoffs and won the Midwest Collegiate league title
And while the Railcats didn't win their league title, they did win the regular-season North Division championship.
That is half of your stories of the year in the Region. The second half is the ultimate overcoming adversity to do good.
Seldom do we appreciate football coaches who see their record drop from 7-4 to 4-7. Of course that is part of the coaching landscape. That is, if you look at wins and losses alone.
Putting standings aside, LaPorte coach David Sharpe and his wife, Kristen, suffered the tragic loss of their infant son, Jacob, on June 4, just before the beginning of last football season.
Sharpe would coach through last year but decided to resign as coach when the season ended. The major reason why? Sharpe and his wife could continue their work with the Jacob Sharpe Foundation at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.
The goal of the foundation? To help cover funeral expenses for families who went through the same pain the Sharpes did.
Talk about sacrifice and dedication. Then again, isn't that what coach's preach to their players? No coach will ever practice what they preached on the subject more than Sharpe.
Extra innings
• Jumping back on baseball for a second, how many high school coaches can say they won a state title the same year one of his alums pitched a major league no-hitter?
That would be Andrean coach Dave Pishkur who at one time coached Oakland pitcher Sean Manaea. The 59ers grad not only pitched a no no last season, but the Wanatah native did it against Boston, which went on to win the World Series.
• Lake Station sophomore Taylor Austin, West Side junior Dash Shaw, Crown Point freshman point guard Jessica Carrothers, Bowman Academy junior Faith Haggard, and Bishop Noll sophomore guard Courtney Blake all are having pretty good seasons. So, with the first pick of the NWI girls hoops draft, who would you pick?