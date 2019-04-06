Softball: No. 1 Crown Point at Marist, 4:30 p.m. Monday
The Bulldogs are coming off of a tough week with losses to Lake Central and Munster, but their schedule doesn't get any easier. Crown Point will head to Chicago to face Marist on the road, and the RedHawks are 9-2. Marist is also the No. 2 team in Illinois according to MaxPreps.
Baseball: No. 3 Lake Central at No. 2 Crown Point, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
The Indians and Bulldogs will renew their Duneland Athletic Conference rivalry with a home-and-home match-up Tuesday and Wednesday. Lake Central and Crown Point are both undefeated, and the outcome of these games could be an early indicator of how the conference is shaping up.
Baseball: Victory Christian vs. HAST, 4:30 p.m. Friday at U.S. Steel Yard
The Lions are slated to play the Hawks in the 17th Annual RailCats High School Challenge. Victory Christian is off to a strong start behind senior Pierre Miller, who is batting .538 with seven hits and four RBIs. In the second game Friday, Hanover Central will face Lowell at 7:30 p.m.
Softball: No. 4 Kankakee Valley at No. 10 Highland, 5 p.m. Friday
The Kougars will take on the Trojans in a Northwest Crossroads Conference showdown. Senior Kaylee Barrett is leading the way for Kankakee Valley with two home runs and four RBIs, while senior Jamie Gessler paces Highland with six hits and two RBIs. Both teams are undefeated.
Track and Field: Homewood-Flossmoor Boys Varsity Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday
The Andrean and Lake Central boys track and field teams will compete against a strong field at Homewood-Flossmoor, which includes Mount Carmel and Thornton Fractional North. Last season, the Vikings finished first and the Meteors came in second.