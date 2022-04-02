 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TRACK AND FIELDBOYS TRACK AND FIELD

10 boys track and field athletes to watch

Zachary Dunn, Sr., Merrillville, distance – Overcame a midseason bout with Covid to narrowly qualify for state in the fall.

Kameron Gethers, Jr., Lake Central, sprints – A state qualifier in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes last season.

Kenneth Grant, Sr., Merrillville, throws – Headed to Michigan for football, Grant is probably the area’s best chance for a medal in the throws.

Piere Hill, Sr., Portage, sprints/long jump – Hill was the indoor state long jump champ and will be one of the favorites in the event this season.

Justin Hoffman, Sr., Kankakee Valley, distance – Sectional champ in the 1,600 and state qualifier in the 3,200 as a junior.

Cody Johnston, Jr., Hobart, pole vault – The latest in a lineage of vaulters, hit 16 feet finishing third at state as a sophomore.

Bryce Noble, Sr., Hanover Central, distance – A state qualifier in the 1,600 meters last year and for cross country state in the fall.

Will Osafo, Sr., Chesterton, sprints – A hamstring injury hobbled him at the Hoosier State Relays. If healthy, he’s as fast as anybody in the Region.

Cole Raymond, Sr., LaPorte, distance – The Indiana recruit finished sixth in the cross state finals and fourth in the 1,600-meter run last spring.

Jakar and Jaivon Ward, Sr., Merrillville, sprints – The twins transferred from Portage to give the Pirates a strong 1-2 in the sprints and relays.

