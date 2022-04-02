 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

10 boys track and field teams to watch

1. Merrillville – The Pirates are deep and talented in the sprints, distance, and field events.

2. LaPorte – A handful of Slicers will give LaPorte a chance in multiple events.

3. Crown Point – Depth is key. Crown Point will be competitive in virtually all events, especially the pole vault.

4. Portage – Losing the Ward twins to Merrillville is a hit, but the Indians will still be strong in the tough Duneland Athletic Conference.

5. Valparaiso – The Vikings had to replace a strong class of 2021 but the barrel is far from empty.

6. Lake Central – The area’s biggest school never sufferers from a lack of talent or depth.

7. Chesterton – Adding a couple of sprinters who weren’t on the roster last year will help the Trojans stay competitive in any meet.

8. Munster – Munster is strong in the distance events, hurdles, and sprints.

9. Hobart – Hobart features a half dozen athletes with eyes on qualifying for state and there’s always a pole vaulting Johnston on the Brickies' roster.

10. Lowell – Ryan Farmer is sprinting at Purdue but Jackson Bakker (distance) provides some senior leadership to a young team.

