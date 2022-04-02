10 boys track and field teams to watch

1. Merrillville – The Pirates are deep and talented in the sprints, distance, and field events.
2. LaPorte – A handful of Slicers will give LaPorte a chance in multiple events.
3. Crown Point – Depth is key. Crown Point will be competitive in virtually all events, especially the pole vault.
4. Portage – Losing the Ward twins to Merrillville is a hit, but the Indians will still be strong in the tough Duneland Athletic Conference.
5. Valparaiso – The Vikings had to replace a strong class of 2021 but the barrel is far from empty.
6. Lake Central – The area’s biggest school never sufferers from a lack of talent or depth.
7. Chesterton – Adding a couple of sprinters who weren’t on the roster last year will help the Trojans stay competitive in any meet.
8. Munster – Munster is strong in the distance events, hurdles, and sprints.
9. Hobart – Hobart features a half dozen athletes with eyes on qualifying for state and there’s always a pole vaulting Johnston on the Brickies' roster.
10. Lowell – Ryan Farmer is sprinting at Purdue but Jackson Bakker (distance) provides some senior leadership to a young team.