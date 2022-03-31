 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

10 girl's track and field athletes to watch

  • 0

Camryn Dunn, Sr., Chesterton, sprints – She finished second in the 60-meter dash at the Hoosier State Relays after making the podium in the 100 and 400-meter at state as a junior.

Taylor Jackson, Sr., Merrillville, hurdles – She qualified for state in three events last year despite sitting out the bulk of the season.

Karina James, Sr., Lowell, middle distance, distance – The reigning Miss Cross Country is already one of the most decorated runners in Region history.

Essence Johnson, Sr., Lake Central, high jump – A state qualifier last year, Johnson is one of the only area high jumpers to who can challenge the Kankakee Valley duo.

Rylie Klaich, Jr., Lake Central, sprints, long jump – She was a state qualifier in both sprints, the long jump and with the 400-meter relay team as a sophomore.

Kylee Marshall, So., Munster, sprints, long jump – Marshall had a phenomenal freshman year, qualifying for state in the 100 and 200-meter.

People are also reading…

Emily Nannenga, Jr., Kankakee Valley, high jump – The indoor state high jump champ looks to better her ninth-place finish at state last year.

Kaylie Politza, Sr., Valparaiso, middle distance, distance – Politza will be a serious threat for a state title in the 800 and 1,600 before heading to Oklahoma for college.

Bailey Ranta, Sr., Chesterton, distance – A Toledo commit who, on her best day, can hang with any distance runner in the state.

Taylor Schoonveld, Sr., Kankakee Valley, hurdles, high jump – The Indiana signee is a three-time state qualifier who aims to earn a first-place medal this year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts