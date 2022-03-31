10 girl's track and field athletes to watch

Camryn Dunn, Sr., Chesterton, sprints – She finished second in the 60-meter dash at the Hoosier State Relays after making the podium in the 100 and 400-meter at state as a junior.

Taylor Jackson, Sr., Merrillville, hurdles – She qualified for state in three events last year despite sitting out the bulk of the season.

Karina James, Sr., Lowell, middle distance, distance – The reigning Miss Cross Country is already one of the most decorated runners in Region history.

Essence Johnson, Sr., Lake Central, high jump – A state qualifier last year, Johnson is one of the only area high jumpers to who can challenge the Kankakee Valley duo.

Rylie Klaich, Jr., Lake Central, sprints, long jump – She was a state qualifier in both sprints, the long jump and with the 400-meter relay team as a sophomore.

Kylee Marshall, So., Munster, sprints, long jump – Marshall had a phenomenal freshman year, qualifying for state in the 100 and 200-meter.

Emily Nannenga, Jr., Kankakee Valley, high jump – The indoor state high jump champ looks to better her ninth-place finish at state last year.

Kaylie Politza, Sr., Valparaiso, middle distance, distance – Politza will be a serious threat for a state title in the 800 and 1,600 before heading to Oklahoma for college.

Bailey Ranta, Sr., Chesterton, distance – A Toledo commit who, on her best day, can hang with any distance runner in the state.

Taylor Schoonveld, Sr., Kankakee Valley, hurdles, high jump – The Indiana signee is a three-time state qualifier who aims to earn a first-place medal this year.

