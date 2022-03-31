 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

10 girl's track and field teams to watch

  • 0

1. Chesterton – Buoyed by a talented senior class, the Trojans finished seventh at the Hoosier State Relays.

2. Lake Central – Per usual, the Indians have a very deep roster with athletes capable of deep postseason runs in just about every event.

3. Valparaiso – The Vikings have a lot to work with and will have a shot to win the team race in any local meet. 

4. Kankakee Valley – The Kougars have a top flight distance runner in Emma Bell and great field athletes. 

5. Merrillville – The Pirates lost some to graduation and will count on some younger athletes but have plenty of talent.

6. Portage – The Indians may have a tough go of it in the Duneland Athletic Conference but will be competitive in several events.

7. Munster – A younger team than in most years, the Mustangs lost a lot to graduation.

8. Wheeler – The Bearcats should be the favorite in the Greater South Shore Conference.

People are also reading…

9. Kouts – The pride of the Porter County Conference, the Fillies have a lot of ability. 

10. Lowell –  Karina James gives the Red Devils a puncher’s chance in at least three events, and the cupboard beyond her is far from bare. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts