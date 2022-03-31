10 girl's track and field teams to watch

1. Chesterton – Buoyed by a talented senior class, the Trojans finished seventh at the Hoosier State Relays.

2. Lake Central – Per usual, the Indians have a very deep roster with athletes capable of deep postseason runs in just about every event.

3. Valparaiso – The Vikings have a lot to work with and will have a shot to win the team race in any local meet.

4. Kankakee Valley – The Kougars have a top flight distance runner in Emma Bell and great field athletes.

5. Merrillville – The Pirates lost some to graduation and will count on some younger athletes but have plenty of talent.

6. Portage – The Indians may have a tough go of it in the Duneland Athletic Conference but will be competitive in several events.

7. Munster – A younger team than in most years, the Mustangs lost a lot to graduation.

8. Wheeler – The Bearcats should be the favorite in the Greater South Shore Conference.

9. Kouts – The pride of the Porter County Conference, the Fillies have a lot of ability.

10. Lowell – Karina James gives the Red Devils a puncher’s chance in at least three events, and the cupboard beyond her is far from bare.

