A latecomer to track and field, TF South's Isaiah Isom has been a quick learner

LANSING — Isaiah Isom's athletic career took an interesting turn just before the pandemic arrived two years ago.

Until then, Isom had considered himself a football player. He's been a pretty good one for TF South, helping to anchor the offensive line as a junior and senior.

But Tim Sullivan, an assistant football and track coach, saw more potential in Isom.

"He saw me sitting down and said, 'Try out for track, see if you like it,'" Isom said. "I always thought ... 'I don't feel like running.' But he was like, 'there's another thing besides running — you can just throw.'"

Isom did, and the rest is history. On April 12, he broke the 39-year-old program record in the discus with a heave of 167 feet, 9 inches during a triangular meet at Oak Lawn. At the time, it was the best effort in the state this season, according to the Athletic.net database. As of Monday, it ranked No. 6.

Last Tuesday, Isom had a personal best in the shot put at 53-8 in a quad meet at Lemont. That's tied for 20th in the state.

It's been a rapid rise for an athlete who is only now competing in his first full track season. Two years ago, all sports were shut down in March because of COVID-19 and last spring there was an abbreviated season, also due to the pandemic.

Isom nevertheless made it to state in the discus and missed earning a medal in Class 3A by one place and a little over 2 feet. But he's already gone more than 18 feet better than his state effort.

It's all the more impressive that Isom is putting up historically good throws in one of the worst springs in recent memory, with barely a break from the cold and rain.

"Sometimes I treat Tuesday meets as practices so I just get better and see the numbers I want to see," he said.

TF South head coach Steve Nelson credits much of Isom's improvement to his work ethic.

"He is in the weight room every day and he listens to exactly what coach (Sullivan) has him doing," Nelson said. "He fell in love with the sport, with the events and he's gone 110% in."

That was even more the case after Isom just missed the medal stand last June.

"I think it really lit a fire," Nelson said. "He was coming in over the summer by himself and doing some throwing. ... I think that ... missing it really gave him that hunger."

It also gave Isom a college path. He is headed to Wisconsin-Oshkosh, one of the nation's premier NCAA Division III programs. The Titans finished third and fourth in the last two D-III nationals (the 2020 meet was canceled because of the pandemic).

The Oshkosh coaching staff is aware of Isom's limited history in the sport and is looking forward what he can accomplish when he focuses more on throwing. "They say I've only scratched (the surface of) my talent right now because of my experience level," he said.

For his part, Isom also is excited about the next chapter — even if it means moving north to Wisconsin. "I know it's going to be cold," he said with a smile. "But I just love the environment and the culture."

And he loves his new sport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.