Carissa Seneczko isn't just flying on the track for Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — Carissa Seneczko flies over the hurdles at Kankakee Valley, sometimes so much so that the Kougars senior once sent coach Lane Lewallen a picture from a few thousand feet above them.

A few years ago, Seneczko’s family went to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin without her. It’s the largest annual airshow in the world. The reviews were so good that she decided to go when they returned the next summer.

“I saw so many amazing things. There were historical planes, futuristic planes, normal Cessna 152s and Piper Warriors. It was just such a great experience,” Seneczko said.

The next Christmas, she was given a ticket for a discovery flight through Region Flyers in Valparaiso. She went up that March.

“That was the end. There was nothing else that was going to satisfy me more than being a pilot,” Seneczko said.

Since, she’s been taking classes and working toward getting her private license, which she expects to test for this summer. She did her first solo trip last August, skipping down the runway after. Her first cross-country flight was over the winter. That’s a 150-nautical-mile trip with stops at three airports, including a towered one.

Seneczko interned at Jasper County Airport last summer and will study professional flight at Purdue starting in the fall. The hope is to one day be a commercial or freight pilot.

Coach Lane Lewallen said he has no doubt Seneczko will reach her goals.

“She messaged me once to say that she had to miss practice because she was on her solo flight training. You’re not going to get that message very often,” Lewallen said. “She’s very, very mature and just the nicest, politest young lady and a well-rounded teammate.”

Seneczko also danced for 14 years, ballet and other forms, but she never played sports at all. A friend convinced her to come out for track for her sophomore season, which was eventually canceled because of the pandemic.

“I was like, ‘You know what, this is high school and I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ll go ahead and run,’” Seneczko said.

She fell in love with the sport immediately. Running was fun but the team environment was a new experience that she relished.

As a junior, she won the team’s Kougar Pride award and contributed in multiple events. Lewallen said her dancing background made her strong and gave her a great frame of reference to be an athlete.

“Carissa was the find of the year last year,” he said. “This year, she’s taken it to another level. She provides the kind of depth that is why we’ve been so successful as a team and she’s nobody’s caddy, either.”

Seneczko is a hurdler and sprinter. She runs the lead leg of the Kougars 400-meter relay team, which won Northwest Crossroads Conference and sectional titles last season. This year, she’s taken up the long jump, as well.

“My most important role is just to be a teammate. I fill in a lot when we need runners,” she said. “I’m just trying to be the best teammate I can possibly be. I don’t have the most experience out of anybody so I just want to help out where I can, make everybody have good meets and feel positive about themselves.”

Seneczko’s list of priorities starts with academics, to which she considers flying a subcategory because she’ll study it in college and eventually do it for a living. She carries a 4.5 weighted GPA and is ranked No. 2 in her class.

The list of other school activities is long. It includes student council, Interact Club, Art Club and yearbook editor in chief and photo manager. She also played powder puff football for three years.

“Homework is always first and if I have a flight that day, I go fly. During track season, that’s the next thing on the list. Everything else gets pushed out of the way,” Seneczko said. “When I make a commitment, whether it’s track and field or flying or my academic work, it’s a solid commitment and there’s nothing that’s going to push me away from doing that.”

Lewallen believes that Seneczko’s full plate only makes her a stronger athlete. Her ability to compartmentalize and do what needs to be done without getting down makes her special.

“That all adds up to somebody who’s very, very mentally strong and able to deal with whatever she needs to deal with,” Lewallen said. “The rare times when she has to deal with something that goes awry, she really handles it well. It is next to impossible to find a grumpy Carissa. She’s just always up.”

Seneczko said a happy ending to her track career might include a regional championship for the 400-relay team, but it doesn’t have to. She’d be content with cutting that group’s time to below 50 seconds and getting her 100-meter dash time under 13.3 seconds.

Whether or not she reaches those goals, she’ll most miss being part of a team with her friends. That’s what hit her on senior night.

“It’s really sad. There will be very few occasions when I’m going to see all these girls again,” she said. “That’s what I think about.”

