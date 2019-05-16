CROWN POINT — Tyler Thomas is one of the fastest athletes in the Region.
Andrean's senior sprinter had the lowest seeded times heading into the 100-and 200-meter dash Thursday, and he didn't take long to back them up. He took home sectional titles at Crown Point in both events and also helped the 59ers finish third in the 4x100 meter relay.
"Today was one of the few days we actually had good weather, so I was pleased with my performance," Thomas said. "We also ran into the wind and that affected my speed, but I'm one step closer to state."
Thomas will play football next year at Marian University and said that competing with the track team throughout high school has only made him a better overall athlete. During football season, he was one of Andrean's top offensive threats and if there is one play that could sum up his speed, it came against Hobart.
The 59ers defeated the Brickies 41-7 in Week 5 and Thomas scored the longest touchdown of the game on an 87-yard screen pass. As Thomas shot up the field toward the end zone, Andrean's offensive coordinator bragged about his 40-yard dash time, and Thomas said he is eager to utilize his speed at the next level.
"I'm excited about it because I know my speed is going to carry over," said Thomas, who started running track in seventh grade. "But again, track has made me better in everything I do."
Before he heads to Indianapolis and suits up for the Knights, Thomas wants to finish off his final prep season with more than a pair of sectional titles. Last season he qualified for state and placed ninth in the 100 and 12th in the 200, and 59ers assistant coach Nolan Pettis believes he can finish even higher this year.
"He's a hard worker," Pettis said. "He listens, and he studies the game. He'll do whatever you ask him to, and he'll do whatever it takes to get better. Not only does he perform well on the track, he is academically sound and for a teenager he actually eats well."
In addition to Thomas, another Andrean football standout excelled on the track, too. Four-star linebacker and Indiana commit Cameron Williams won the 110 hurdles and was the only athlete to break 15 seconds. His large Afro swayed in the wind as he crossed the finish line in 14.99 seconds.
Aside from his own sectional title, Williams said he was grateful to still be competing and winning alongside Thomas. They have known each other for a couple years and are both trying to make a few more memories together before going their separate ways.
"This is nothing new," said Williams, who also competed in the 4x100 relay. "We just always motivate each other in every sport we do. It shows on and off of the field and on and off of the track. We push each other. We motivate each other to better in life, not just here."
Sharing the spotlight
Lowell senior Dustin Hudak and junior Gabriel Sanchez finished first and second, respectively, in the 800. They were the only runners to finish below two minutes and on their final turn Red Devils coach Jake Rakoczy made sure they heard him.
"Use your arms!" Rakoczy screamed. "Use 'em!"
Rakoczy joked that his voice may not do his runners any good while they're on the track, but he can't help himself. He said that he's put a heavy emphasis on having his athletes swing their arms because it's easier to focus on that than their tired legs.
"They're only running by you for a split-second so you don't have much to say," Rakoczy said with a laugh. "So my go to is usually, 'ARMS!' and 'SWING!'"
Hudak and Sanchez also helped the Red Devils claim second place in the 4x400 relay and Sanchez came away with the 1,600 title as well. After the meet, they were both excited but made it clear that they were not satisfied.
In his last prep season, Hudak said it's been a joy to compete alongside Sanchez every day and that neither of them could have come away with sectional hardware without the other. Sanchez added that their competitiveness has only strengthened their friendship and he anticipates that it will continue as they prepare for regional and state competition.
"We're definitely pushing each other," Sanchez said. "At practices we train together because we're more towards a similar pace. But really, we just give each other encouragement. After the race I'm always giving my bro a hug, and I'm just happy that we're in this together."
Hudak said that he was proud of the entire team. And as the season winds down, he hopes that Lowell can build on what has already been a strong year so far.
"We're going to keep touching up at practice," Hudak said. "I have a great coach in Coach Rakoczy and a great coaching staff. They're always making sure we're doing the right workouts, getting the right rest, getting the right things in our body, and I think we're going to feel even better going out to these tournaments."
Claiming the hardware
Merrillville scored 164 points and earned the sectional title behind strong performances from a number of athletes, including sophomore Armani Glass. He won the long jump, helped the Pirates win the 4x100 relay and also finished fifth in the 100.
"I think I did OK," said Glass, who long jumped 22 feet and 9 inches. "I didn't really meet my expectations how I wanted to, but I think I did a good job helping the team get points."
Merrillville coach Patrick Coffey said that despite winning, Glass expects a lot more from himself in the long jump. He commended the sophomore for taking ownership of his performance and added that the Pirates couldn't have won without him.
"He's doing everything that he needs to do to get better," Coffey said. "He's a leader by example, and he's just one of our best overall guys in the locker room, outside of the locker room — everywhere."