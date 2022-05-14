Crown Point's Jace Churchill offers blood, toil, tears and sweat to overcome adversity

CHESTERTON — Jace Churchill wore a big smile as he came off the track after finishing second in the 800-meter run at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet Wednesday in Chesterton.

The Crown Point senior took the lead in the race with around 100 meters to go but LaPorte’s Cole Raymond, who will be running at Indiana next year, caught him in the last 10 or so. It didn’t matter. For Churchill, it was a win.

“I never thought I’d be here. When I was in middle school, I was at the bottom of the team. I was JV my freshman and sophomore year, even my junior year,” Churchill said. “I really wanted to compete at a high level.”

Churchill is no stranger to overcoming adversity.

He was born with nerve damage that resulted in partial hearing loss and almost complete blindness in one eye. It was a problem academically when he was young. He was behind in elementary school. In first grade, he couldn’t read.

“It’s just been about me working. It goes back to running, too, just staying consistent and being dedicated,” Churchill said. “Growing up, I didn’t feel like I fit in with the people in my class. Running has kind of always been there for me. I didn’t realize it (when I was younger) but it’s always been there for me. It’s something that I really fell in love with.”

It took some time for him to recognize that love, though.

Churchill said he never fully committed to running until his junior year. During his middle school and junior varsity stints, it wasn’t really a competitive thing. He would take too much time off between seasons. Running wasn’t the priority it was for some of his teammates.

“I just ran for fun,” he said. “I wasn’t really consistent but by my junior year of track I was fully bought in.”

Churchill won his heat during his first JV race as a junior. It opened his eyes to his potential.

He hadn’t yet put in the work, though, so he didn’t have the endurance. He knew had the speed, though.

“I just saw my potential,” he said. “I knew I had the potential to run fast times but I just needed to be bought in and consistent.”

Churchill's 800 time has slowly come down this year, between the individual races and his leg with the Bulldogs' 3,200-meter relay team. He finished at 2 minutes, 14 seconds in the first meet of the season, cut that to about 2:10 and then 2:05 and then 2:01. After a 2:07 bump in the road, Churchill’s been consistently around 2:01. His DAC 800 was 2:01.75.

The aim is to get that time under two minutes before he leaves Crown Point.

“My legs are just feeling fresh. The races before, my legs just weren’t really feeling fast,” he said. “(Bulldogs distance coach Erik Forehand) has made me peak. He’s pushed me. That’s why I’m running these times now.”

He trimmed almost a minute off of his mile time between his 11th and 12th grade seasons. His cross country times improved enough to run at state last fall. Afterward, he took only three days off before preparing for the track season.

The effort didn’t go unnoticed. Churchill has some credibility with Crown Point freshmen and sophomores.

“I try to be a leader, especially with my experiences, I try to stay on those younger guys to stay consistent and stay dedicated,” he said. “I wish, when I was younger, that I stayed consistent and I ran like I am now. If I did, I could’ve been so much better. If somebody held me accountable, I could’ve been way faster.”

Churchill has one more postseason to live up to that potential in high school. When it’s over, it looks like he’ll get the chance to run in college at Purdue Northwest, though nothing’s been signed yet.

“I really want to win the sectional and regional. I really want to advance to state,” he said. “That’s something big to me, something that I really want to accomplish.”

