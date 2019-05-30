GARY — Jaylynne Williams is excited about her last week of high school.
The Lighthouse senior will make her second appearance in the girls track & field state meet Saturday and is set to graduate with a 3.6 overall grade-point average on Sunday. Williams anticipates that when she reminisces about her time in high school, she will do so with pride.
The Lions don’t have a track at their school and only have four hurdles to practice with, but that hasn’t stopped her from finding a way to compete on the state’s biggest stage. Williams finished second at the Portage Regional in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.03 seconds, which gives her the sixth-fastest time heading into the state meet at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex.
“I’m kind of nonchalant to a lot of stuff, but I feel like when I get there I am going to be nervous, and I am going to be happy,” said Williams, who has committed to Southern U. in Louisiana. “Whatever place I come in, I’m going to be happy, even though I want that No. 1 spot of course. But I’m going to be happy because we came a long way.”
Williams started her prep career at Bowman and early on it looked promising. She qualified for state as a member for the Eagles’ 4x100 relay and ran the third leg in the team’s 19th place-finish at the state meet. However, she wasn’t able to continue building on her success.
The IHSAA handed down a two-year postseason ban in January 2017 for all Bowman sports due to misconduct within the school's athletic department. Without an opportunity to make it back to state, Williams transferred from Bowman to Lighthouse after her sophomore year and her assistant coach, Myles Tolliver, went with her.
Tolliver has known Williams since she was in middle school and said that he couldn’t just forfeit all of the hard work they put in.
However, before any punishment was even levied, Tolliver had already contemplated getting a fresh start at a school outside of Gary.
In 2016, Tolliver said he almost accepted a position at Lake Central. But after visiting the school and being away from Williams and the rest of the girls, he couldn’t do it. Over the years their relationship had become a lot deeper than sports, so he felt it was only right to stick by them — even through the 2017 postseason suspension — and eventually become their head coach at Lighthouse in 2018 when Williams and some of her teammates switched schools.
“I turned that down just to make sure the girls in the city had someone they could trust that will help them go to the next level,” said Tolliver, who grew up in Gary. “Really with us, we just want to do the best we can, be role models and show people that if you work hard, it doesn’t matter the circumstances, you can always be special.”
No excuses
Even without the resources at other top Region programs, Tolliver said he has done his best to make something out of nothing during his two-year tenure with the Lions.
The four hurdles the team has are from the Wirt-Emerson School of Visual and Performing Arts, which was shut down in 2018. The school’s athletic equipment was abandoned, so Tolliver now uses the left behind hurdles for workouts in Lighthouse’s gym or hallways. Tolliver also bought large plastic bins for the girls to take ice baths in since the school doesn’t have a training room, and throughout the season he has loaded up his car and taken his athletes to Lew Wallace High School, which closed in 2014, for practices on its outdoor track.
“I even had to go to Miller Beach,” Tolliver said. “I would go and get buckets of sand from Miller, put them in my car and then I would put them in the sandpit at Lew Wallace just so we could have long jump.”
Williams said she appreciates all of the sacrifices her coach has made for her and the rest of the team and that his selfless attitude is something she has tried to embody. In addition to making a state appearance in the 100 hurdles, Williams also had a good chance to reach Bloomington in the 300 hurdles but decided to put her team before herself.
Going into the Portage Regional, Tolliver said he told Williams that she could focus solely on her individual events to give herself the best opportunity to advance. However, Williams opted to run in the 4x100 and try to help her teammates reach state as well. The Lions were edged out for the third and final spot to state and finished fifth with a time of 50.33. Lake Central finished third in 50.08.
The choice to run in the 4x100 did leave Williams more fatigued than usual going into the 300-hurdles finals and probably cost her the chance to qualify for another state appearance. She finished fourth behind LaPorte’s Riley Tuerff, E.C. Central’s Rmonie Jones and Andrean’s Jordenne Hudson but doesn’t regret her decision, and fellow senior Diamond Washington isn’t surprised.
“It just shows that she’s very caring and very unselfish,” said Washington, who also participated in the 4x100. “She’s not the selfish type, and for her to sacrifice one of her events that she knew she was going to make it out in, to give us a shot, I feel like it shows she is a great teammate.”
Washington said she will travel to Bloomington to watch Williams compete and has no doubt that her teammate will do well. The top nine finishers in every event are awarded a state medal, and with her team and coach supporting her, Williams said all she has to do is trust her training.
According to Tolliver, Williams is the first state qualifier in Lighthouse history across all sports, and he will do everything he can to make sure she doesn’t leave empty-handed. During his senior year at Portage in 2008, Tolliver finished seventh in the 300 hurdles and wants Williams to experience the same joy he once had when earning some hardware.
But regardless of what place she finishes, one thing remains clear: Williams’ main goal throughout her prep career has always been to inspire those around her. She believes that if she can chase her dreams and have a positive influence on Gary, many others can, too.
“It takes more than just one person,” Williams said. “I hope everybody can do something because it’s so many talented people out here. But me personally, I just want people to look at me and see more than what they always see when they talk about Gary. It’s so much more that comes out of the city than the stereotypes.”