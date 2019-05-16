EAST CHICAGO — When Lucas Guerra took the baton for the last leg of the 4x400-meter relay, Highland trailed both E.C. Central and Munster by about 100 meters.
“I knew that those points were crucial. Winning the first relay would really set the rest of the team forward,” Guerra said. “At first, I didn’t think it was possible for me to get them because they were so far ahead.”
He did get them. And the Trojans won the race and the meet, scoring 169 points to take home their third consecutive sectional trophy.
Guerra won both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs convincingly, as well.
“When I’m running for a time, I rely a lot on the crowd to push me. That happens a lot at sectionals. The people here are awesome. The fans are awesome,” Guerra said.
Highland's Quinten McToy won the 200 with a time of 22.53 seconds. He also won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 0.5 inches.
He stumbled out of the blocks in the 200 but recovered.
“I did not (expect to win the 200),” McToy said. “This helps a lot with my confidence.”
Munster finished second with 109.5 points, followed by E.C. Central with 90, West Side with 71 and Morton with 56.
“Our main goal after the second (sectional title) was to get better at regionals, place higher at regionals,” McToy said. “We want to be with Crown Point, Merrillville, Portage, the big powerhouses.”