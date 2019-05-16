EAST CHICAGO — Kristrin Alexander didn’t win either of the hurdles races at the E.C. Central Sectional Thursday, but it was a victory that he even participated.
The Hammond sophomore beat bone cancer twice. It forced him to sit out most of his freshman season.
“They said I wouldn’t play sports again,” Alexander said.
He was laying in his bed in 2015 when he felt his left leg throbbing. The next morning he learned he had a tumor. Later, he was told it was actually two.
He had two surgeries. He took four doses of medicine a day. He had shots and lots of X-rays. He was out of commission for two months.
“He hasn’t complained about it at all,” Hammond boys track coach Travis Morris said. “He’s right there at normal-kid status.”
The cancer came back last spring, requiring another round of treatment. Afterward, he was told his leg bones may always be too brittle for physical activity.
“I had to take a little bit of time away from sports to rest,” he said.
Alexander plays basketball and football, too. Everything changed when doctors gave him the green light to compete again in time to play with the Wildcats on the gridiron.
“I was pretty excited,” he said. “It felt good to play with my teammates, even though I couldn’t play with them last season.”
Teammates appreciate Alexander. He was voted one of Hammond’s track captains, a recognition that is usually reserved for seniors. Athletes and coaches vote.
“We pick the most high-character people on our team,” Morris said. “He’s a dreamer. He thinks he can play college in three sports.”
Morris, who first noticed Alexander in his physical education class, said cancer’s hindered Alexander in the weight room and took away precious practice reps, slowing his development.
“He might have made it to regionals,” Morris said.
That’s still the goal for Alexander. Cancer limited his potential this season, but it didn’t harm his confidence.
“Winning is still the most important (thing),” Alexander said.