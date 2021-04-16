Highland hurdler's interest in forensics fuels focus

HIGHLAND — Precious Harvey wants to work in forensics.

Highland’s senior hurdler took a class in school analyzing a case, considering the medical history of the victim and other things. She liked it so much she later did a report on "The Curious Life of Human Cadavers" by Mary Roach for AP biology.

It’s indicative of an analytical mind that she says she even applies to track.

“I like to look at things from a different perspective. I feel like I actually get harder things easier than I do easy things. I overcomplicate the easy stuff,” Harvey said. “When I’m practicing (for track) I try to keep going, keep working on things. I’ve had to learn that I can’t push myself like that because it leads to injuries.”

Harvey is one of the area’s better hurdlers.

She transferred to Highland from Valparaiso before her junior year. The Trojans rarely meet the Vikings during the regular season so coaches recognized the name but didn’t know much about her.

It didn’t take long to see how much she added to the team. She quickly became a de facto assistant coach.