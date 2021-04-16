 Skip to main content
Highland hurdler's interest in forensics fuels focus
alert urgent
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Highland hurdler's interest in forensics fuels focus

Precious Harvey, Highland

Highland hurdler Precious Harvey has big goals this season and in a future career in forensics.

 David P. Funk, The Times

HIGHLAND — Precious Harvey wants to work in forensics.

Highland’s senior hurdler took a class in school analyzing a case, considering the medical history of the victim and other things. She liked it so much she later did a report on "The Curious Life of Human Cadavers" by Mary Roach for AP biology.

It’s indicative of an analytical mind that she says she even applies to track.

“I like to look at things from a different perspective. I feel like I actually get harder things easier than I do easy things. I overcomplicate the easy stuff,” Harvey said. “When I’m practicing (for track) I try to keep going, keep working on things. I’ve had to learn that I can’t push myself like that because it leads to injuries.”

Harvey is one of the area’s better hurdlers.

She transferred to Highland from Valparaiso before her junior year. The Trojans rarely meet the Vikings during the regular season so coaches recognized the name but didn’t know much about her.

It didn’t take long to see how much she added to the team. She quickly became a de facto assistant coach.

“An athlete like Precious makes the people around her better because of her work ethic,” coach Rob Lukowski said. “She has been working with the younger athletes on hurdle technique in order to help me out because my time is spread so thin. There are days where I never get to work directly with Precious but she is over drilling on her own with the other hurdlers and coaching them while I work (with other events).”

There’s a difference in coaching at Highland versus Valparaiso, Harvey said. Trojans coaches structure training in a way to get the most out of fewer reps, partially to limit injuries.

She likes going harder.

“She wants to be pushed and always wants me to give her more to do at practice,” Lukowski said. “I have to constantly explain to her that less is more.”

Harvey isn’t all business, though. Lukowski brought his daughter Maggie to practice last week. Harvey spent some time teaching the fifth grader how to ride a RipStick skateboard.

“I really like the (Lukowski) and I really like being a part of this team,” she said. “To me, being a leader is helping others when you see that help is needed, especially with the younger people coming, the freshmen coming in. I like working with them on form and being there for them, making sure you’re the best person that you can be and reflecting that on other people.”

Growing up, Harvey played softball and kickboxing. Her family used sports as a way to expose her to different types of people and experiences. Track was the sport that won out, though.

Early on this season Harvey ran a 16.15-second 100-meter and a 51.1-second 300-meter hurdles. Both are approaching regional-qualifying times, using 2019 as a benchmark. Harvey was a regional qualifier at Valparaiso in the 100 hurdles both freshman and sophomore year.

She’ll also run legs on the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays this season.

“At the end of the day, I’m still focused on hurdles but being able to do the other events still pushes me and builds my endurance,” Harvey said. “Qualification for state, that’s what I’m really working toward this year. I haven’t been to state but I feel like I’ve come close. I just need to tweak a couple things, keep pushing myself and hopefully I’ll be able to get there.”

Teams tally early outdoor wins

Chesterton boys and girls each won a tri-meet with Hammond and Highland last week.

The girls team beat Highland 109-19 and Hammond 124-0. Highland girls beat Hammond 112-0. The boys topped the Wildcats 124-5 and the visiting Trojans 96-35. Highland beat Hammond 97-6.

Crown Point hosted Munster and South Bend Washington, with the boys team besting the Mustangs 89-43 and the Panthers 124-8. Munster beat Washington 102-11.

The Hanover Central boys and girls teams each won a tri-meet with Wheeler and Lake Station. The Wildcats boys posted 103 points to the Bearcats’ 27 and Eagles’ 26. The girls tallied 94 to Wheeler’s 60 and Lake Station’s 3.

Kankakee Valley girls won a home meet with Twin Lakes and Pioneer with 121 points. Twin Lakes had 21 and Pioneer 19.

