Hobart pole vaulter Cody Johnston is rewriting the family record books

MUNSTER — It’s rare that a whole conference track meet — parents in the stands, athletes and coaches on the infield ... everybody — stops to watch a warm-up rep.

That’s exactly what happened as Cody Johnston took a few practice jumps at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet Tuesday in Munster. The oohs and aahs were clear as Hobart’s junior pole vaulter lifted himself over a bar several feet above where it would be when his competitors took their final jumps.

“It gives chills. It gives me so much adrenaline,” Johnston said. “I love the support.”

Johnston won the title, setting a new conference meet record of 16 feet, 1 inch. He’s won everything this season, even breaking the Brickies' school record on April 23 at the Dick Deardurff Invite at LaPorte with a jump of 16-9. He also hit 17 feet that day, a personal best.

That’s a number — 17 feet — that he wasn’t sure was realistic coming into the season. It’s a full 14 inches better than the second-best jump in Indiana this season, according to the marks available on Indiana Runner on May 10.

Reaching those heights, Johnston has to find outside motivation because he’s usually taking most of his jumps long after the competition. He said he finds that in his dad and coach, Jim Johnston Jr., who’s always just a few feet away from the mat.

“He pushes me to the limits, tells me what to do. I wouldn’t be anywhere without him,” he said. “He motivates me to be the person I am. I want to be like him. He sets a great example.”

The Johnston name is well known to anyone even remotely familiar with track in the Region. Grandpa Jim Johnston won a pole vault state title for Hobart in 1953, then a national title at Purdue in 1958. Jim Jr., a 1980 Hobart graduate, was a four-time state qualifier and won a Big Ten indoor title at Purdue in 1984. Riley, Cody's older brother, is vaulting for Indiana University these days, though an elbow injury has him redshirting his freshman year.

And that’s just the immediate family. There are a handful more successful pole vaulters if uncles and cousins are included, with a total state medal count for the whole clan somewhere in the high teens or low 20s.

“It was expected (to pole vault in my family) but I also wanted to do it. I wanted to follow in the footsteps of my dad, my grandpa, my uncle,” Johnston said. “It never got to the point that it was something I had to do. I always wanted to do it.”

Johnston is the only one in the family to hit 17 feet before college. He’s just 5 ½ inches short of the family best, set by Jim Jr. at Purdue.

“I’d like to do it, just to rub it in his face a little bit. Just not too much,” he said. “I don’t like bragging. I don’t like it. There’s a point where it’s enough.”

Humility is a family trait, Jim Jr. said. Grandpa Johnston instilled that in the bloodline.

“There’s no competition here. It’s just a competition within yourself,” Jim Johnston Jr said. “Cody, in all fairness, he’s the big dog at the Thanksgiving dinner table now. He’s the only 17-footer in high school. That’s a great honor and you’ve got to appreciate it.”

Cody Johnston will be the next in the line of college pole vaulters. He’s been talking to South Carolina, Louisville and Auburn, among others, he said. He’d love to stay in state and follow the old family tradition at Purdue or help Riley build a new one at Indiana, if either feels like the best fit.

Jim Johnston Jr. has a dream of maybe retiring from his teaching career, moving on to college and coaching both of his boys at the next level. That might require a few things falling into place, though.

“We really want him to be in the black and gold, living Grandpa’s legacy. I jumped (at Purdue),” Jim Johnston Jr. said. “It’d be fun but we don’t really care. We’ll go anywhere.”

Cody Johnston is only 6 ¼ inches short of the all-time state record, which is a new goal. Barring a catastrophe, he’ll qualify for state for the second time in a few weeks. Johnston was third on the podium last June, higher on it than everybody except South Knox’s William Staggs and champion, Riley.

“I was kind of an underdog, but I wasn’t (last year),” Johnston said. “I learned a lot of things. I learned how to compete. I was pretty nervous.”

This year, he won’t be nervous. Jim Johnston Jr. believes the best is still to come, with weather limiting this season to only two real chances to jump hard outside into a pit that is made to jump as high as Cody can. He’s a better vaulter than most high schools are prepared to accommodate.

“I would love to break that state record but a state championship, for me that would be awesome,” Cody Johnston said.

