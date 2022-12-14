Hobart's Cody Johnston pledges to Illinois over Indiana, Texas Tech

It wasn’t easy for Cody Johnston to choose to leave the state.

Hobart’s senior pole vaulter has family history at the two biggest college track and field programs in Indiana. His grandfather Jim Johnston won a national title at Purdue in 1958. His father and coach Jim Jr. won a Big Ten indoor title with the Boilermakers in 1984.

His older brother Riley is currently vaulting for the Hoosiers in Bloomington. That made Indiana was the most difficult to turn down.

“It was a really, really hard decision. It came down to just going with my gut,” Johnston said. “I would’ve loved to go to IU with my brother. It all seemed perfect there but Illinois was where it was at. It just clicked with me.”

Johnston committed to the Illini last week. The defending pole vault state champion, who also finished third in 2021, said his official visit to the Champaign-Urbana campus was the difference.

It was a trip he almost didn’t take. He visited Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and Texas Tech, but the Illini were last.

The family really enjoyed the Texas Tech campus and the pull toward Bloomington was still strong.

“They loved everything about (Texas Tech),” Jim Johnston Jr. said. “He was really sold on IU. But we were like, ‘Let’s go visit Illinois. Why not? We’ve got a little bit of time.' It’s funny how that works.”

There was nothing in particular that swung him toward Illinois, but the total package offered too much to turn down. Jim told Cody to sleep on it and his heart was still set on Illinois in the morning.

The relationship he’s developed with Indiana coaches made things extra hard, though. The phone call to let the Hoosiers know his choice was about an hour long and almost made him rethink things.

“IU feels like home, too. It came down to a really tough decision,” Cody Johnston said. “Both coaches were very supportive and helpful. They both waited on me.”

He was taking those visits during his football season. Johnston also played wide receiver for the Brickies. He got on flights in the early morning hours after Friday night games to travel to Lubbock and Lawrence.

Once coaches realized he was willing to do that for one visit, the requests to have him on other campuses began to pile.

“It was a really fun but really stressful process for me,” Cody Johnston said. “It honestly helped (my football game), though. It just gave me a little confidence.”

The Illini offer Johnston a chance to be his own man. He won’t have to be the grandson, son or little brother of anybody else. Instead, he’ll jump against Riley.

“That’ll be fun but I always want to jump with him,” Cody Johnston said. “I’d rather jump with him."

Illinois coaches told Johnston they’ll build around him. That fits with his long-term plans of winning national titles like his grandpa and eventually becoming an Olympian.

In the short term, Johnston aims to win another state championship for Hobart while breaking the Indiana high school record of 17 feet, 6.25 inches set in 2018 by Colton Crum of Frankfort. Then, he wants to qualify for the USA Track and Field U20 national championships, which he just missed last year.

“I want to be a national champ in indoor and outdoor. That would be really nice,” he said. “My final goal (for high school) is 18 feet.”

