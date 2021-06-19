Joseph Ogunbode is first all-state jumper in TF South history

"I know I could have done a whole lot better but this hip injury has been killing me for a while," said Mack, who was 12th in the 200 and anchored the 17th-place 400 relay team.

In fact, Mack estimated he was around "60%" effectiveness.

But he was more like 100% satisfied with a season during which South won conference, had its highest ever sectional finish (fourth) and qualified in the most events for state in program history.

"This whole year has just been beautiful," Mack said. "Everybody, from the jumpers to the sprinters to the hurdlers to the throwers. ...

"We really weren't looking like we were going to be this hot this year. But for us to go to state and do what we can do is good. We have to come back and do it again.

"Well, they have to come back and do it again."

Indeed, South graduates a stellar senior class that also included state qualifiers Christian Heffner in the high jump, Favour Ojelabi in the 110 hurdles and relay team members Derek Smith and Joseph Turner.