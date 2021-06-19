Joseph Ogunbode is first all-state jumper in TF South history

CHARLESTON, Ill. — As Joseph Ogunbode's high school career wrapped up on Saturday at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field, all he could do was reflect on the journey.
Now, the TF South triple jumper is an all-stater — the first jumper in program history to achieve that — and a Division I recruit. Then, well ...
"I remember my first meet," Ogunbode said, "I jumped 36 feet."
On Saturday, he went 13.76 meters, or 45 feet, 1 3/4 inches, to place sixth in Class 3A.
Where did those extra nine feet come from?
"It was just a whole lot of preparation, honestly," Ogunbode said. "Mentally, even emotionally, being my last year and all. ... Four years ago as a 14-year-old I never really thought I'd find myself here."
That improvement came over a three-year prep career, of course. "Not being allowed to have a junior season because of COVID, it's heartbreaking."
That lost year stalled Ogunbode's recruiting.
But he got an offer from Chicago State, and he's off to college along with South's other all-stater: sprinter and Purdue Fort Wayne recruit Tylar Mack.
Bothered since the South Suburban Blue Meet by a nagging injury, Mack still took eighth in the 200 meters in 22.55 seconds, earning a medal in his third and final race of the day.
"I know I could have done a whole lot better but this hip injury has been killing me for a while," said Mack, who was 12th in the 200 and anchored the 17th-place 400 relay team.
In fact, Mack estimated he was around "60%" effectiveness.
But he was more like 100% satisfied with a season during which South won conference, had its highest ever sectional finish (fourth) and qualified in the most events for state in program history.
"This whole year has just been beautiful," Mack said. "Everybody, from the jumpers to the sprinters to the hurdlers to the throwers. ...
"We really weren't looking like we were going to be this hot this year. But for us to go to state and do what we can do is good. We have to come back and do it again.
"Well, they have to come back and do it again."
Indeed, South graduates a stellar senior class that also included state qualifiers Christian Heffner in the high jump, Favour Ojelabi in the 110 hurdles and relay team members Derek Smith and Joseph Turner.
But South won't be starting over from scratch next spring. Three junior state qualifiers will be back: Isaiah Isom, who missed a medal in the discus by one place, taking 10th; 300 hurdler Navonte Arnold; and Ryan Coleman, who ran a leg on the 400 relay.
Arnold can't wait to come back to state in a year.
"I feel I know what to do now," he said.
South coach Steve Nelson expects that to be a common sentiment among the team's holdovers.
"For a lot of them, it was more about experience this time, to just kind of feel it," he said. "Because we didn't have this last year.
"Isaiah just started last year, throwing. So he never had these kinds of experiences."
Nelson recalled telling another coach his mixed feelings about the season: sad about graduating one of the best senior classes in program history but excited about who's coming back.
And about persevering through COVID-19 and other obstacles.
"We practice in the hallways," he said. "We don't have the same facilities a lot of places do. The fact that these kids have been able to perform at this level throughout the season, which has been so hard because of all the outside influences — it's pretty impressive."