WHEATFIELD — Courtney Sizemore isn’t sure if she set a sectional record and she doesn’t care.
The Kankakee Valley junior is just thrilled that she, like many of her teammates, delivered when it was her time to shine on Tuesday evening.
Sizemore was timed in crossing the finish line of the 100-meter dash in 12.00 seconds, theoretically breaking Diana Torsell’s (North Judson) 2005 time of 12.48.
The ambiguity comes in that the Fully Automatic Timing didn’t work for the 100 on Tuesday and the race was hand timed.
“The record never crossed my mind,” Sizemore said. “I mean, it would be nice, but I just tried to do my job and help my team.”
Kankakee Valley coach Lane Lewallen was waiting to hear the official word, but mentioned that a hand timing typically adds 0.24 seconds to the final time, which would still give Sizemore a record-breaking time.
“(The timing issue) shouldn’t take away from a great race that Courtney ran,” Lewallen said. “She had an amazing meet.”
In addition to winning the 100, Sizemore also captured the 300 hurdle sectional title with a time of 48.68. The junior could barely contain her laughter after the meet as friends and family gathered around as she talked about delivering a strong performance on her home track.
“It’s nice having the meet here, it just feels easier to run at home with our fans here,” Sizemore said. “Now we’ve got to keep pushing ourselves. A lot of us can do big things at regionals if we keep working at it.”
The Kougars won the event with 140 points, finishing ahead of Morgan Township (109) and Rensselaer (87).
“We had a great day,” Lewallen said. “It was a very strong field with Morgan and Rensselaer. A lot of the other teams were very good as well.”
Kankakee Valley freshman Taylor Schoonveld shined in her first postseason meet on Tuesday, winning the 400 (1:01.43) and the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) while placing fifth in the 100 hurdles.
DeBoer delivers
Covenant Christian senior Grace DeBoer had made it out of sectionals before, but never as a champion. That was the goal coming into Tuesday’s meet and the distance runner delivered.
DeBoer started her meet by winning the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 24.13 seconds before coming back and edging out Kankakee Valley senior Cat Cavinder in the 800 by .08 seconds.
“I was very nervous and I felt her beside me,” DeBoer said. “I knew that I just had to find a way. This was so satisfying.”
DeBoer’s victory in the 800 was a mixture of mental strength and physical prowess, combined with a little motivation from Covenant Christian coach Jay Starkey and his staff.
“I’d qualified for regionals before, but never as a champion,” DeBoer said. “My coaches told me to go out and be a champion.”
The coaching was more detailed than that, and Starkey was quick to point to DeBoer’s work ethic as the driving force that got the senior to the finish line.
“Everything she was training for has been building up to that 800,” Starkey said. “Our manta for the sectional was ‘No Regrets, No Fear,’ and that’s exactly how she ran. She is the perfect athlete. She doesn’t complain, she works hard and she trusts our plan. She put in a lot of hard work to culminate to this.”