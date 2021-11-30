Kankakee Valley's Taylor Schoonveld signs with Indiana

DEMOTTE — Kankakee Valley jumper and hurdler Taylor Schoonveld made things official, signing her letter of intent on Monday to join the track team at Indiana University after committing to the Hoosiers last week.

“It’s always been a school that I’ve liked. I’ve always watched their sports and stuff. After my visit, it just seemed like the place I’d fit the best,” Schoonveld said. “Going there and having that opportunity is great. The people there are very welcoming.”

She visited the Bloomington campus on Oct. 23. The only other school she seriously considered was Purdue, which she visited earlier in the fall.

Schoonveld has cousins who go to school at IU but she doesn’t know anyone on the track team.

“I like the idea of being able to come home if I want to, so I didn’t really want to go too far,” she said.

The Kougars senior holds school records in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches and the 300-meter hurdles at 58.69 seconds. Schoonveld finished third in the high jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles at last year’s state meet.

Schoonveld was seventh in the high jump as a freshman. There was no track season during her sophomore year due to the pandemic.