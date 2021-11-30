Kankakee Valley's Taylor Schoonveld signs with Indiana

DEMOTTE — Kankakee Valley jumper and hurdler Taylor Schoonveld made things official, signing her letter of intent on Monday to join the track team at Indiana University after committing to the Hoosiers last week.
“It’s always been a school that I’ve liked. I’ve always watched their sports and stuff. After my visit, it just seemed like the place I’d fit the best,” Schoonveld said. “Going there and having that opportunity is great. The people there are very welcoming.”
She visited the Bloomington campus on Oct. 23. The only other school she seriously considered was Purdue, which she visited earlier in the fall.
Schoonveld has cousins who go to school at IU but she doesn’t know anyone on the track team.
“I like the idea of being able to come home if I want to, so I didn’t really want to go too far,” she said.
The Kougars senior holds school records in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches and the 300-meter hurdles at 58.69 seconds. Schoonveld finished third in the high jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles at last year’s state meet.
Schoonveld was seventh in the high jump as a freshman. There was no track season during her sophomore year due to the pandemic.
Kankakee Valley won its first Northwest Crossroads Conference title in the spring with Schoonveld winning both hurdles races, the high jump and anchoring the winning 1,600-meter relay team.
“I was excited for (the recruiting process) to be done. It was kind of overwhelming,” she said.
She’ll likely only compete in the high jump in college, though she may do more if she does the heptathlon.
Schoonveld also plays soccer and basketball. She plans to major in exercise science or kinesiology in an effort to stay around sports whenever her career is over.
“I think I want to be an athletic trainer. I want to be around sports and help athletes grow,” she said.
With her college decision made, Schoonveld will begin the track season with the best high jump in the state and will be among Indiana’s best high school athletes in the 300-meter hurdles.
“I’m looking to win a state title in high jump and up my place in the 300 hurdles, as well,” she said.