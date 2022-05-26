LaPorte runner Lila Gillisse is all grown up as strong freshman year rounds out

PORTAGE — Lila Gillisse has grown during her freshman year. Literally.

The LaPorte distance runner is about two inches taller than she was when she began ninth grade. The growing pains that resulted from that spurt hindered her some in the fall during cross country season. Still, Gillisse and her Slicers teammates qualified for state. Individually, she finished 58th at Lavern Gibson. Not bad for a freshman with achy legs.

No longer running with pain, Gillisse blossomed as the track season progressed. She’s turned in top times all spring in the 3,200-meter run and with the LaPorte 3,200-meter relay team.

At Tuesday’s regional at Portage, she ran well enough to qualify for state in both events.

“The more experience you have, obviously the better you’re going to be at something. I think having (cross country state) under my belt helped being able to come into track with more experience,” she said. “Getting to race against the best of the best and getting to see where you are against better people helps. Getting that experience with a ton of girls was good.”

During her leg of the relay, she was overtaken by Morgan Township’s Vanessa Parsons in the first lap but fought to regain a lead that would turn out to be necessary. The Slicers qualified with a third-place finish and the Cherokees ended up one spot short of a trip to Bloomington.

“I just really wanted to push myself and not let my team down. I wanted to get where I needed to be,” Gillisse said.

She and fellow freshman Faith Spain represent half of that relay team. Gillisse said she was especially happy to be able to advance to state with senior Ella Dubbs in her final chance to do it.

“Our team was super close during cross country, so that was important, I think,” Gillisse said.

The other quarter of that group, junior Brenna Sobecki, has been a sort of mentor for Gillisse during both cross country and track. Sobecki will go to the track state meet for the first time next week after running in Terre Haute for the first time last November.

“She’s been a big help for me. She’s told her perspective, how to improve and the best way to attack some things,” Gillisse said.

Tuesday night was too soon for Gillisse to say what she wanted to do at Indiana University as an individual. The idea of running for a track state championship was still a little too fresh. The focus until that very moment was only on the regional races.

LaPorte hadn’t gone over potential opponents, yet.

“Getting to run down there and having us all do our best, that’s all I want, I guess,” she said. “For all of us to run our best (is enough).”

Valparaiso takes team title

Valparaiso edged out Lake Central 95-94 to win the regional team trophy, the first since 2007 for the Vikings. Senior Kaylie Politza won the 800-meter run and helped Valparaiso win the 3,200-meter relay.

Chesterton senior Camryn Dunn won the 100- and 400-meter dashes and ran a leg on the winning 1,600-meter relay. Karina James won the 1,600 and 3,200 for Lowell. Merrillville’s Taylor Jackson won both hurdles races.

Chesterton was third as a team with 80 points.

