Success and dedication were two of the hallmarks of William “Lafey” Armontrout's career as a high school track and cross country coach in the Region. His Merrillville track and field teams won over 30 major invitationals during his tenure from 1960 to 1997.
After retiring from Merrillville, Armontrout served as an assistant cross country and track coach at Crown Point from 1997-2013. In 2001, Armontrout was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent surgery that removed part of his ear and made it hard for him to talk. The day he was released from the hospital, Armontrout went to Lemon Lake County Park to watch the Bulldogs compete.
Armontrout, who was inducted into the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in 1996, died Thursday at the age of 90 in Centralia, Missouri.
Armontrout, who also was an assistant football coach at Merrillville, was battling cancer that he and his family decided not to treat.
“He didn’t just coach track,” Dennis Bunda, who set the 400-meter record at Merrillville in 1986 and is the girls track and field coach at Wheeler, told The Times in June. “He coached life.”
Armontrout was nominated for National High School Coach of the Year in 1993 and nominated for the IATCCC state coach of the Year from 1985-1991.
His funeral will be in Centralia, which is where he was born and where his current family resides. Since many Region citizens won’t be able to attend, Armontrout requested donations to the program he dedicated so much time to — the Merrillville track and field program.
“Since we are not having (the funeral) here, this was his way of doing something that was important to him — track and cross country,” said Merrillville co-athletic director Amy Beckham, who met Armontrout in 1990 when the two were teaching at Pierce and Harrison middle schools. “He’s touched a lot of lives and has done a lot of great, positive things for people in Northwest Indiana.”
Beckham said there will be a tribute to Armontrout and a link to a GoFundMe page where people can donate to the track program on the Merrillville athletic department website, merrillvillepirates.com. People also can pay their respects by sending letters and cards to the Merrillville Athletic Department, 276 East 68th Place, and Beckham will bring them to the funeral and present them to the family.