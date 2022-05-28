Making the leap: Offseason workouts pay off for Boone Grove high jumper Jarrod Benkovich

VALPARAISO — Jarrod Benkovich made a big jump between his junior and senior seasons.

The Boone Grove high jumper increased his personal record by 4 inches, hitting 6 feet 7 inches at Hobart’s Little Five meet on April 16. It was the culmination of an offseason of effort.

“I was working with a strength coach. He was helping me with some explosive workouts. I just followed through with it and that helped out,” Benkovich said.

It paid off again Thursday. Benkovich cleared 6-foot-5 to win the high jump at the Valparaiso regional.

“It feels pretty good,” he said.

Those offseason workouts included things like lightweight explosive squats, one-legged dumbbell step-ups, leg presses and box jumps. The 6-foot-4 senior, who also played basketball for the Wolves, knew he was capable of better than he’d shown.

He was fourth at the Crown Point regional last season. His 6-foot-2-inch jump there was good for fourth place but just short of qualifying for the state meet. Benkovich took it upon himself to make sure that didn’t happen again.

Thus, the offseason training.

“I was definitely nervous for the majority of the day (before the regional) but also confident coming in,” he said.

Benkovich outlasted Merrillville’s Silas Mathis. Mathis finished second this year but was one spot better than Benkovich at last season’s regional. Mathis jumped at state in 2021.

The next goal for Benkovich is the Boone Grove school record, which is 6 feet 8 1/2 inches. He’s been consistently 6-5 or better all year. That’s why Calumet College of St. Joseph offered him a scholarship. He’ll jump for the Crimson Wave in college.

Benkovich will be an underdog in Bloomington, though. He knows that. Warren Central’s Brion Stephens jumped 6-11 at the Greenfield regional and hit 7-1 1/2 earlier in the season. At least four other high jumpers topped 6-8 at some point this year.

“Hopefully I can be top 3 (at state). I know there’s a lot of people going in that are all around the same height,” Benkovich said. “I just hope I’m having a good day and I get a new PR.”

LaPorte wins first regional title

For the first time in school history, LaPorte won a team regional title. The Slicers topped second-place Merrillville 80.5-79. Lake Central was third with 72 team points.

Senior Cole Raymond led LaPorte, winning the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and anchoring the Slicers’ second-place 1,600-meter relay team.

Lake Central sprinter Kameron Gethers won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and was part of the championship 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams.

Hobart junior Cody Johnston set a new regional pole vault record of 16 feet 7 inches. That height was 25 inches better than the field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.