Merrillville’s Jackson back on track, ready to hurdle for a pretty ring

MERRILLVILLE — Some people change during a pandemic.

Taylor Jackson was a conscientious student before COVID-19. The Merrillville senior was used to a regimented life. She was dropped off at school by her mom, then had teachers around to make sure she was staying on task. She had a schedule and needed to be in the right place at the right time or there was someone to answer to.

In that world, she studied hard and said she had a 4.0 GPA.

Then, everything shut down and classes started happening on screens. Most of her classmates had their cameras off during lectures and nobody was around to make sure Jackson was doing what she needed to be doing.

To make things worse, she got her driver’s license around the same time. She had a new-found freedom and even more reasons to put school on the back burner.

“There was nobody over your shoulder. It didn’t feel like real school,” she said. “It was a maturity issue. I was transferring from an underclassman to an upperclassman. It was just so overwhelming for me and I took advantage of things, of course.”

As a result, she was academically ineligible for most of her junior season. It was devastating. She was allowed to practice but couldn’t participate in a meet until a few weeks before the postseason.

“It opened up my eyes,” Jackson said. “I wanted to go 10 times harder and get my name out there. I wanted people to go, ‘Who is this kid?’ That’s what I thought about daily. I couldn’t let my team down. I couldn’t let myself down. I couldn’t let my dreams down.”

A switch flipped. Jackson qualified for state in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, as well as with the 400-meter relay team. The relay group won both the sectional and regional trophies.

And, maybe more importantly, Jackson got her grades right again.

“She’s one you wish you could get every year,” coach Branden Wesby said. “She would train at practice like it was a meet (while she was ineligible). That was one thing that took her to the next level, how much she took advantage of being able to train during that time. The biggest challenge was just waiting.”

Wesby accepts some of the blame for Jackson’s grade problems. He admits that, because she was such a good student, he didn’t monitor her grades as much as he does some of his other athletes.

To Jackson’s credit, he said, she kept going to practice and even attended meets to cheer on her teammates. But it wasn’t her first time relegated to cheering from the stands. She’d been there before.

Jackson broke her knee going over a hurdle in May of her freshman year. She missed the remainder of the season and didn’t train for two months after it.

The experience made her a better, more appreciative person.

“I don’t find myself complaining as much. I come to practice and if it’s a hard workout, I don’t see myself moaning and groaning, anymore,” she said. “I just take everything one day at a time because I know that once it’s over, it’s over. To see that could’ve been stripped away from me twice is a big eye opener. I’ll never take it for granted ever again.”

When Jackson was able to compete again last season, Wesby said he didn’t expect her to perform as well as she did so soon. There was little rust.

“It wasn’t easy. Sectionals, she barely made it out. But next thing you know, she’s the regional runner-up (in the 100 hurdles),” Wesby said. “There was a click (before the regional). I don’t know if it was a competitive click or just a will to win, but it clicked and she hasn’t looked back since. Even coming in this year, she looks like a different hurdler even better than last year.”

After that regional performance, the state meet was a bit of a disappointment. Jackson finished 16th and 23rd in the hurdles and the relay group was ninth. She admits to being caught in the pomp of the moment.

That won’t happen again, Jackson said.

“I’m definitely trying to make it to state. It’s not a hope. It’s a goal to be a state champion,” she said. “I really want a ring, a really pretty ring this year.”

