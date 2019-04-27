KOUTS — The weather ruled the day at the Kouts Invite on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to slow Morgan Township from running away from the eight-team field to win the rain-shortened title for the girls.
Morgan amassed 134 points to runner-up Washington Township’s 83. Hebron was third with 80 points.
“They had been looking forward to the meet even though the forecast wasn’t all that fantastic, but they love to compete hard and they love to have competition,” Morgan Township coach Susie Duzan said. “They were excited about the meet (Saturday).
Bremen flexed its muscle to win the boys title with 152 points, while Hebron was second with 86. Washington Township was third (73.5) and Morgan fourth (73).
The meet began under a light rain that gave way to sleet, but the liquid let up after 45 minutes, which allowed for a good portion of the events to be completed. Then the temperature dropped to 37 degrees, and rain mixed with snow soon returned. The deluge forced the meet to be called with three events — 200, 3,200 and 1,600 relay — unable to be completed.
“It was a fun meet while it lasted, but I’m anxious to get home and get thawed out a little bit,” said Duzan with trophy tucked under her coat.
Morgan sophomore Emily Rastovski won the 100 and high jump (5-foot-4), while junior Ella Bormet won the shot and discus. Junior Gracie Abbett won the 1,600 and sophomore Emma Rakowski the 800.
“(Emily) has been doing fantastic with some severe shin splints,” Duzan said. “She tied the meet record and our school record in the high jump. Our distance is always working hard and just running awesome. They won the relay, they won the mile and went first and second in the mile and first and second in the 800.
“We’re really deep in our distance and we’re fortunate, and because of that we’re able to move some kids around.”
Freshman sprinter Olivia Martinez won the 400 and long jump to pace Washington Township, while freshman Callie Feldsien was second in the 100 hurdles. Freshman Claire Horvath took second in the high jump, while sophomore Ashkey Kennedy was second in pole vault.
“(Olivia) would’ve had a good chance of winning the 200 too, but because of the weather,” coach Teri Barkas said. “All of my freshmen are doing very well this year.”
Martinez set a personal record time of 1 minute and 3.09 seconds and surprised herself in the 400.
“Those girls started off so quick,” she said. “I really didn’t think that I could actually catch them, but I was able to.”
Hebron senior Allison Hano won the 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles, while junior teammate Zoe Parsons won the pole vault.
Connor Nuest paced the Hebron boys, winning the 800 and running on the winning 3,200 relay team with Nick Christ, Taylor Wiegman and Jake Stewart. Wiegman placed second in the 400, and Frank Kresich was second in the long jump.
Senior Matthew Sears won the 400 for Washington Township, while Zach Brys won the shot put and Kyle Krawczyk was third in the pole vault.
For Morgan, senior JL Venice won the 1,600, senior Austin Smith took pole vault and Bram Arnett won discus.
“JL did very good,” coach Andy Tancos said.