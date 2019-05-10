KOUTS — Morgan Township thrower Ella Bormet is just getting started.
She’s ramping up her junior season at the right time after being sidelined with an injury for more than a month.
Bormet, a state qualifier last year in both the discus and shot put, is pointing toward making it back to Bloomington on June 1. She said she’s getting close to being back to where she was when she threw the shot 38 feet, 1 inch, a personal best.
“I threw that at regionals last year, but for the first two months of this season I was out with a broken foot, so I just got back two or three weeks ago,” said Bormet, whose toss of 37-9 won the Porter County Conference title May 4 at Kouts High School. “This was the best this season, so I’m hoping to go further at sectionals.”
She’ll get a chance to better that effort at Tuesday’s Kankakee Valley Sectional where Bormet and her teammates will be the defending champions. She finished second last year at the sectional with a 34-5 throw. That set up the 38-1 that garnered here third place at the Portage Regional and a trip to the state meet at Indiana University’s Track & Field Complex.
Bormet also finished second in the sectional and third in the regional a year ago in the discus. She threw 118-10 at Portage.
“I want to qualify again in both,” she said. “I think with this 37-9, it’s really pushing me to go even further.”
Bormet, who won both the shot put and discus titles at the Kouts Invite on April 27, is someone coach Susie Duzan has counted on since she returned from the injury.
“She does a lot of hard work in the offseason, trying to just build up some strength,” Duzan said. “She gets her hands on those implements about every chance she gets, so she’s got a lot of goals she set for herself. She’s been huge as far as contributing to our team.
“She’s really come through for us. She does a great job.”
Bormet also credits the work of volunteer coach Jim Arnett, whose son, Bram Arnett, is a sophomore thrower on the boys team. The elder Arnett works exclusively with the throwers.
“He’s been the best mentor for me and coach,” Bormet said.
Jim Arnett, who works as a millwright at ArcelorMittal in Burns Harbor, said Bormet does a good job of finishing her throws.
“A lot of people struggle and don’t realize that the power of the throw comes from your hips, your base up,” he said. "She does a really, really good job of getting her hips underneath her body, getting herself turned square to the throw so she can actually get her force into the implement.
“That’s probably one of strongest things that helps her along.”
Jim Arnett finished fifth in the state in the shot put while a junior at Rochester High School and sixth as a senior in 1993. He was a two-time NAIA national champion at Huntington University, and he enjoys passing on his knowledge when his job allows.
“I just have a love and passion for it,” Jim Arnett said.
He said Bormet has a lot of potential
“She’s going to dedicate herself the next several weeks to working hard on her technique and getting herself back there,” Jim Arnett said. “She shows all the promise in the world.”