PORTAGE — Bryan Nallenweg was sitting in his office last December when he got a knock on his door from a student he’d never seen before.
Little did Nallenweg, Chesterton’s boys track and field coach, know just what would come from that knock.
Standing on the other side of the door was Dimitri Nicholson, a Chesterton junior who had never run track before. Nicholson was a baseball player, but after enough prodding from people around the school, Nicholson got the nerve to ask to join the track team.
“Six months ago, I had never heard of the kid,” Nallenweg said. “He came to me and said he wanted to run track. After our first day of winter workouts, holy smokes, he had something.”
Nicholson’s breakout first season on the track hit a high point Thursday night as he broke a 36-year-old sectional record in the 100 meters. Nicholson finished in 10.73 seconds, breaking Michigan City Elston's Gover Edwards' 1983 mark of 11.06 seconds.
“I heard that it was a sectional meet record and I got chills down everywhere,” Nicholson said. “I never thought anything like this could happen.”
Nicholson played baseball for his first two years with the Trojans, but friends and teachers urged him to use his speed on the track instead of the base paths. He was a quick study during those winter workouts and he found his groove in the 100 and 200.
“I’m always a little nervous when I get in the blocks, but then I take a deep breath and I just start smiling,” Nicholson said. “I get set and then I hear the gun, then I have no idea what happens. I just go.”
Nicholson’s 10.73 in the 100 on Thursday broke his personal record of 10.94 that he set last month and is second in school history behind Braden Corzan’s 2018 time of 10.66. Nicholson also won the 200 on Thursday in a time of 22.21 seconds, which is good for fifth-best in program history.
“The best thing about Dimitri is he’s back next year,” Nallenweg said.
Sebben leads the Indians
Portage defended its home track on Thursday by edging out nine other teams to win the team sectional championship. The Indians scored 130 points while Chesterton (122), Valparaiso (110), New Prairie (84) and Michigan City (61) rounded out the top five.
Trey Sebben led the Indians with three titles Thursday, including victories in the 110 hurdles (14.81), 300 hurdles (40.04) and as part of the 4x100 relay (42.81). The senior took a few moments after the event to soak in his surroundings in what served as the final home track meet of his career.
“You always feel like you’ll have another race or you’ll be out here one more time, but now I’m thinking about it and the emotions are coming,” Sebben said. “We all just go out there and try to push each other. From this point forward we’ll all have it in our mind that it could be our last race.”
Sebben credited his older brother Taylor, a 2015 Portage graduate, for teaching him how to run hurdles. Portage coach Nick Haas echoed those thoughts after the meet as he attempted to summarize what Sebben has meant to the program.
“Trey and Taylor are the two hardest working kids that I’ve ever coached,” Haas said. “I tell all the young kids to watch Trey. Do what Trey does. He’s been a great leader for our younger guys.”
That young talent was on display Thursday as a pair of freshmen delivered impressive runner-up finishes. Jaivon Gordon finished just behind Dimitri Nicholson in the 100 with a time of 10.91. Gordon’s time was also good enough to beat the previous sectional record of 11.06 seconds. Freshman Tylee Swopes finished less than a half second behind Sebben in the 300 hurdles.
“Today was great because it shows that hard work pays off,” Haas said. “To beat a team like Valparaiso or Chesterton, which are top-notch programs, it really is an honor.”