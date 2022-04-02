Portage senior looking to get over the Hill of a state meet memory

PORTAGE — Piere Hill didn’t really think about it until he was on the way home from the state meet.

When the Portage senior – then a junior – had a disappointing showing in the long jump, the first thought was on another event. The Indians' 400-meter relay team needed his concentration.

“I was shocked. I thought I would place but I had another event and I couldn’t let it weigh on me,” he said. “I think it really hit on the bus ride home. I think that’s what motivated me this season.”

Coach Nick Haas said Hill was off on his steps on the first jump and didn’t hit the board like he normally does. On his second attempt, he caught his right foot a couple feet before where he landed. That one might’ve put Hill on the podium.

After that, the third jump had so much riding on it and Hill scratched. He had to live with his jump of 20 feet, 1 and ¼ inches. That’s more than two feet shorter than he jumped when he won the regional and three feet shorter than his sectional-winning effort.

“I think I just got caught up in the moment and nerves got to me,” Hill said. “I just jumped bad.”

Hill wasn’t used to losing. In addition to winning both previous sectional meets by pretty significant margins, he won the Duneland Athletic Conference meet and the Ben Davis invitational.

Some of the jumpers that finished ahead of him at state were behind him during the regular season.

“He went through the whole year and never really lost. I think he got second in maybe one meet,” Haas said.

Hill dealt with a shin issue on his jumping leg last year. He spend some practices with his leg in a bucket of ice. Haas said he handled it like a football coach keeping his quarterback ready for the next big game.

“Sometimes he didn’t always have a full week of practice. We were just trying to save his legs,” Haas said.

Football has always been Hill’s primary sport. He was an all Duneland Athletic Conference cornerback in the fall. He’d like to play both sports in college, though. A few schools are talking to him but none he wanted to make public just, yet.

When he got on the track, Indians coaches knew they had something in Hill right away. He jumped over 20 feet as a freshman.

Haas said a good long jumper is easy to see. Coaches can see it in their run or how they explode through plyometrics drills. Speed is important, too. The more an athlete can build up before the jump, the better.

“That’s how Piere is. When he runs, he has a bounce to him,” Haas said. “He’s a fast kid so he has a lot of speed down the runway and his jump step has a lot of power into the ground.”

The other aspect that sets Hill apart is the height of his jumps. At the high school level, many of the long jumpers have a flat jump. Hill puts some air between himself and the sand.

“He has the talent (to win state). It’s just about putting it all together, I think,” Haas said. “Hopefully he can do that this year.”

Hill didn’t feel like he had the event mastered until last season’s sectional meet. That’s when he finally got the landing down and jumped 23 feet. His personal best sits at 23 feet, one and half inches. That’s two inches short of the school record.

Hill will run sprints this year, too. He’ll likely compete in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, depending on what the team needs in a given meet, plus the 400-meter relay. He qualified for the regional in the 200 last season.

Hill has three goals this season: To be a leader to a team he thinks has a lot of potential in the coming years, to cut a second off his time in the 200, and to erase the memory of a few bad jumps.

“I’m not satisfied, yet,” Hill said.

