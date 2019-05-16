RENSSELAER — Up until last year, it would have been odd to see Boone Grove's blue-clad runners blazing past its sectional opponents.
Now, it's normal.
The Wolves dominated Thursday's Rensselaer boys track and field sectional, winning its second straight title, and its second in school history.
From Quinn Walker's early win in the 110-meter hurdles to the Wolves' 4x100 relay roaring past the pack to end the night, the blue and white looked a cut above. Boone Grove finished with 123.5 points, while Kankakee Valley took second with 97 and Rensselaer third with 66.
“Track is so cyclical,” Boone Grove coach Kyle Isch said. “All these guys have been on teams that haven't been as good, and so just to be on top is fun.”
Wolves two-sport star Brae'ton Vann won all four events he ran in: the 100, 200, 4x400 relay and 4x100 relay. While Region sports fans may know Vann primarily for his work as an all-purpose speedster on the gridiron, his football weight training doesn't just lead to deep postseasons runs in the fall — it helps him once the spring rolls around, too.
“Your muscles aren't as tired as if you weren't (lifting)” Vann said. “Getting stronger, just finishing races. It helps all around.”
Isch said that he might scratch Vann from one or more of his regional races in order to keep him fresh, but the Wolves have plenty of other standouts. Vann said the team's goal was to win for senior captain Brandon Ferguson, who placed second in the long jump, and Luke Wilkening won the discus throw.
“Everyone put out everything they had for (Ferguson),” Vann said. “We went all-out.”
Another strong race for Hebron's 4x800 relay
Hebron's 4x800 relay team has a history of winning, and it would like to keep it that way.
After winning again on Thursday, the group of Connor Nuest, Jake Stewart, Nick Christ and Taylor Wiegman has claimed the 4x800 at sectionals and the Porter County Conference meet three straight years. It came as a shock when Boone Grove topped the Hawks earlier this season.
“Let's just say we were pretty frustrated the first time that we lost to them,” Wiegman said.
Hebron's experienced bunch regrouped. Wiegman called the 4x800 “a relay of guts,” and the Hawks knew they had the mental fortitude to knock off Boone Grove with some rejiggering of their order. Coach Mike DeFries chose Nuest and Wiegman for the last two legs, and it paid off.
“I just figured we'd run our best (runners) at the end,” DeFries said. “I feel like we've got the right people in the right spots.”
Bakker stars for Covenant Christian
Covenant Christian senior Carson Bakker is used to running long distances. Only recently did the Knights discover his shorter-range potential.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I just grasped the long distance,” Bakker said. “As a middle schooler, I would always just be ahead of the older kids.”
Bakker won the 1,600 and 800 races, setting a sectional record in the latter at 1 minute, 56.84 seconds. While Bakker advanced to state in the mile race last year, cross country coach Travis Conley started shortening Bakker's runs in February and March to take advantage of his combination of natural speed and endurance.
Bakker said whether he focuses more on the 1,600 or 800 going forward as a “regional-time decision,” although Conley suggested the 800 may be the move. Regardless, the goal isn't just to run at state this year.
“We're gonna work hard for the next week to see where we stand,” Conley said. “Last year, our goal was to make it to state. Well, this year, our goal is to get all-state."
K.V.'s Kirincic a surprise winner in pole vault
When Kankakee Valley junior Andrew Kirincic skied for a first-place 12-foot pole vault, he surprised even himself.
Kirincic has had a tough last couple of years, fighting through a severe left quad strain last season that knocked him out for half the campaign. While he finished second at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet this season, he came face to face with an unexpected hurdle this week when his normal 13-foot pole snapped.
With only three days to practice with a substitute 12-foot pole, Kirincic still won the event. Optimally, he said, he would have had two weeks to adjust. Kirincic started at around 11-6 and gradually worked his way to 12 feet by Thursday's meet.
“My first step was bending it,” Kirincic said. “I did not know how stiff it was, because I'm only 118 pounds. A (12-foot) pole kind of scared me a little bit.”
Kirincic said poles can be pricey but that he's hopeful Kankakee Valley can order a new 13-footer online this week.
“I made it work today,” Kirincic said. “Overall, I'm hella happy about it.”