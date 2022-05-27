Senior sprinter Ryan Coleman races up TF South leaderboard

LANSING — When Ryan Coleman was in middle school, he wasn't a speedster.

"I never tried sprinting because all of my peers were beating me," the TF South senior said. "Nobody stepped up to do the mile and 800 (meters), so that's what I did."

But his path changed once Coleman arrived in high school and Red Wolves coach Steve Nelson saw his time trials.

"We started working with him on the frosh-soph relays, something he was really uncomfortable doing at the time," Nelson said. "He had a really hard time getting the handoffs down early, but he just looked the part.

"He had the strength and the speed."

Now, with a little more training, Coleman ranks among the top three in program history in the 100 and 200 meters.

And he is one of four Red Wolves who'll be competing in this weekend's IHSA Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field in Charleston. Throwers Isaiah Isom (shot put, discus) and Karrel Harvest (discus) and 300-meter hurdler Navonte Arnold also qualified.

Coleman will be competing at state for the second straight season, advancing last year as a member of the 400 relay team. That quartet included then-senior Tylar Mack, a Purdue Fort Wayne recruit who also finished eighth in the 200. Mack's program record in the latter event is in Coleman's sights this weekend.

"Tylar most definitely did help me a lot," Coleman said. "(Mack's medal effort) gave me inspiration. 'Next year, that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to be just like him.'"

Under less than ideal conditions, Coleman won the 200 at last week'd Thornton Sectional with a personal-best time of 22.11 seconds. Nelson wasn't surprised, given Coleman's trajectory — not that there haven't been some unexpected hurdles along the way.

"By the end of (freshman) year, he was listening and he picked up and got a lot faster," Nelson said. "By (then), he's on the 4-by-1 and 4-by-2 as a freshman at the frosh-soph level. I was like, 'You're going to have a breakout season next year,' and then everything got shut down (by the pandemic). So I didn't kow what to expect when he came back last year."

Not to worry. Even dealing with a nagging ankle injury, Coleman went 11.2 in the 100 and won a spot on the state-qualifying 400 relay team. That set him up for this season.

"He came out and he was ready to go," Nelson said. "We were chasing under 11 (in the 100) all year and we were able to get that at conference (10.95)."

Now Coleman is down to the final races of his prep career and he can't wait to see what happens.

"I feel like I'm ready to go ... won't be too nervous or anything."

