TF South runners make most of second chance to qualify for state

LANSING — Taylor Poole, Jasony Starkley, Laniya Porter and Janiya Lucas were glad to have a second chance.

The four sprinters make up TF South's 400- and 800-meter relay teams. At last week's Class 3A Minooka Sectional the quartet finished fourth in the 400 relay, missing a chance to qualify for state.

"Their 4-by-1 did not perform, we had a little bit of a handoff issue," Red Wolves coach Ellie Belli said. "They still ran a really good time, just not fast enough.

"So there was a little bit of disappointment coming off their first race together. But they just focused in and made it happen (in the 800 relay)."

No doubt: the four runners had a personal best by almost two seconds, finishing second in 1 minute, 45.05 seconds to qualify for this weekend's IHSA state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Maybe the happiest of the bunch was No. 2 runner Jasony Starkley, the lone senior. This is her first real track season since she was a freshman in 2019. The pandemic wiped out the 2020 season and there was just an abbreviated season last year, also due to COVID-19.

"Last year we were so close," Starkley said. "And knowing that I've tried to go to state all four years and now it's actually happening feels really good."

One thing that felt especially good for all four Red Wolves was the sudden warm-up for the postseason after a mostly miserable spring of chilly temperatures with some rain mixed in.

Poole, who transferred in from Merrillville this year, said she had no worries for her opening leg: "With the heat, it kind of felt good. It was definitely a major difference, it had my body more loose."

"It felt good that we were actually running in some decent weather," Starkley agreed. "Although it was hot, it was better than being stuck in the cold, running four events every meet."

Porter, a junior, was energized by the competition when she took the baton for the third leg. "We were neck and neck, but as soon as we hit that last 100, I felt real good," she said. "Just had to get it to my fourth leg."

That was Lucas, the second sophomore on the relay. "My whole team got us to where we needed to be and I just finished the race off," she said. "I knew we could do it.

"I was really happy because my first two races (were) just horrible. But the 4-by-2 was just amazing."

Now she and her teammates are heading downstate.

"I definitely believe in trusting your teammates, you trust the practice and the coaches," Poole said. "I had no doubt we could get there. It was some nerves of course because you're competing. But I never doubted them."

